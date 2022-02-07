Maybe the end result of Owatonna’s Friday night 41-28 dual loss against a tough Big 9 foe in Albert Lea isn’t exactly how the Huskies and their senior leaders wanted to go out in their final home dual of the season, but the night was about more than just the points illuminating on the scoreboard.
During Friday night’s dual against Albert Lea, the Huskies held an Alumni Night and the bleachers inside the Owatonna High School gymnasium was filled to the brim with former wrestlers across all eras of Owatonna wrestling.
From the names that cover the walls in the Huskies wrestling room to aspiring youth in the very beginning phases of their young wrestling careers, the crowd support backed the Huskies at every point.
“It was so heart-warming, so many familiar faces and wrestling is all about the families, the brothers and sisters and you hear a last name and it congers all these memories,” said Owatonna coach and wrestling alum Derek Johnson. “To pack our stands to the point where our youth wrestlers had to be on the floor, that’s exactly what I remember in my childhood at Owatonna wrestling meets. That was the goal of tonight: rekindling that fervent, getting everybody out and just having a good time.”
Owatonna knew it was going to be a fight in the opening weights with Albert Lea’s Class AA No. 2 ranked Michael Olson at 106 pounds, No. 2 ranked Logan Davis at 113 pounds, No. 7 ranked Brody Ignaszewski at 120 and No. 4 ranked Cameron Davis.
Coming close on some, Albert Lea was able to tilt its skill and experience in its favor and put Owatonna in a hole that it’d spend the rest of the dual trying to claw its way out of. But despite a couple of tough losses, the Huskies were still able to spark the crowd in their wins.
The Huskies Class AAA No. 1 ranked Landen Johnson, No. 4 ranked Cael Robb and No. 7 ranked Jacob Reinardy have been constants in their lineup and all three showed up under the lamp.
Wrestling at 132, Robb came out strong against Albert Lea’s Nick Korman and rattled off a 12-2 major decision for Owatonna’s first team points of the night.
Owatonna swapped Reinardy and Johnson around with Reinardy taking the spot at 160 pounds and Johnson wrestling at 170, which both led to the results it was hoping for.
“It’s so cool to see all these guys that you’ve heard of that we’re wrestling on these state title teams before we were even born,” Landen Johnson said. “It’s so cool to see that they still care about the sport this much.”
It took Reinardy just over a minute to tilt Triton Cox and pick up the pin, only to be followed up by Landen Johnson pinning Blake Braun at 3:55 after a series of near falls. The back-to-back pins brought the atmosphere at a high for the remaining matches.
The bittersweet moment was also special for Reinardy and Johnson, who wrestled in their final regular-season dual under Owatonna’s lamp and went out doing what they do best and didn’t waste the opportunity to showcase their excitement after their wins.
“It’s definitely great going out with a bang your senior year with no other than Albert Lea,” Reinardy said. “It’s just perfect.”
Andrew Nirk took an 8-2 decision at 182 and Blake Fitcher got caught in a bad spot and pinned at 195, which put the Huskies out of contention with team points, but Mason Krampitz and Lucas Smith came in relief and closed the dual out on a high note.
Krampitz recorded a fall over Adam Semple before Lucas Smith pinned Ben Schwemmler at 2:53
Following the dual, the large collection of Owatonna’s wrestling alumni gathered on the mat to commemorate the night and celebrate the long tradition of Owatonna wrestling.