Just over a week after hosting the Big 9 Conference meet, the Brooktree Golf Course in Owatonna hosted teams for the Section 1AAA meet, which the Huskies participated in and had four total runners qualify for the state meet on Saturday, Nov. 6 at St. Olaf College.
The boys and girls teams both qualified two runners. The boys finished the day in third place with a team score of 66 points, which trailed second-place Lakeville South (60) and first-place Lakeville North (28).
The girls finished in fifth place with a team score of 114 with Northfield (83) in fourth, Rochester Century (80) in third, Lakeville South (55) in second and Farmington (38) in first.
Owatonna boys (third place)
The boys race was highlighted by Owatonna’s two state qualifiers: Preston Meier and Connor Ginskey.
Meier and Ginskey finished the day as the Huskies top runners with Meier speeding his way to a fourth-place finish behind his time of 16 minutes, 29.15 seconds, followed closely by Ginskey in sixth place with a time of 16:36.19.
The fourth and sixth place finish by Meier and Ginskey cemented them a spot in the Class AAA boys state cross country meet.
Despite having two top 10 finishes, Owatonna had a tough time catching Lakeville North, who placed runners in first, second, third and seventh, as well as Lakeville South who nabbed the fifth, eighth and ninth finishers.
Brayden Williams finished as Owatonna’s third runner with a 14th place finish behind a time of 16:59.95. Trevor Hiatt and Zach Nechanicky nabbed 20th and 22nd place finishes with Hiatt taking 20th with a time of 17:20.44 and Nechanicky taking 22nd with a time of 17:21.84.
Rounding out the day, David Smith (17:43.30) took 27th place and Brenden Drever (18:05.70) took 38th place.
Owatonna girls (fifth place)
On the girls end, Carsyn Brady and Anna Cox grabbed qualifying spots in the Class AAA girls state cross country meet behind their top finishes for the Huskies.
Brady finished as the top runner for Owatonna behind her ninth-place finish with a time of 19:37.69, followed by Cox in 16th place with her time of 20:04.38. Both earned an individual qualifying spot into the state meet, with Cox snagging the final of the six spots reserved for individuals not on the two advancing teams.
Kendra Melby was the third runner to finish, where she placed 23rd behind a time of 20:26.86, followed by Jaci Burtis in 30th with a time of 20:57.37.
Laura Stevensen (21:17.41) in 36th, Jeni Burtis (21:18.67) in 37th and Kiara Gentz (21:42.60) in 42nd closed out the day for the girls.
Meier, Ginskey, Brady and Cox will all have one more go for the Huskies in the Class AAA state meets that will be held at St. Olaf College on Nov. 6. Meier and Ginskey will run in the boys race that starts at 9:30 a.m. Brady and Cox will run in the girls race that starts at 10:30 a.m. Awards for the races are set to be presented around 11:15 a.m.