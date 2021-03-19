If the last year has taught us anything, it's that things can change without a moment's notice.
This lesson was reinforced Thursday afternoon when the Twitter account of the Farmington High School boys hockey team announced that their entire varsity roster was under quarantine "due to [a] past opponent's [COVID-19] exposure." The No. 6 Tigers' junior varsity team step up in their stead to face the No. 3 Owatonna Huskies in the quarterfinals of the Section 1AA postseason tournament and the game went about as one would predict.
Owatonna sailed to a 7-1 victory, fueled by four goals from seniors Zach Kubicek (2) and Casey Johnson (2) in combinations with strong defensive play. Farmington was outmuscled and outmatched by the Huskies, who played physical — frequently checking the many baby-faces of Tigers into the boards — and controlled the puck for the vast majority of the 51-minute game. It was easy to determine by simply gazing out onto the ice who the senior-heavy varsity team and who was the "break glass in case of emergency" replacement squad.
Huskies' coach Josh Storm was content with his team's effort in the face of such unique circumstances, though he was quick to admit his disappointment in Farmington breaking the news earlier in the day. He believed that the word of the COVID exposure should have stayed internal and that announcing it in such a public manner was ultimately unfair to the Huskies' players, though he did not state his reasons as to why.
"We had to address [the circumstances with the team], but this is still playoffs for [Farmington]. These are still seniors who are fighting for their season," Storm said. "I thought our guys were very ready to play. I thought that the week off showed in the first four or five minutes of the game, but once we kind of got clicking a little bit, I thought we had a good night. I was proud of our guys' effort."
To Farmington's credit, the junior varsity athletes never backed down in the face of their insurmountable task. They were quick to get up after being crushed into the glass and even laid a number of hard licks on the Huskies themselves. They were there to praise and pickup their goaltender after each Owatonna goal and the fanbase was jovial and excited all game. The diminutive crowd erupted after the Tigers' lone goal, which was preceded by mere moments of a fan, likely a father, bellowing, "Get us one, Tigers! Get us one!" He quickly followed up, after play resumed, with a cheer of, "Let's go for two!", his comments met with hoots and hollers, but another goal remaining elusive. Still, the athletes' effort garnered a well-earned standing ovation from the Tiger faithful after the final horn.
Owatonna will now face No. 2 Lakeville North (11-6-2) in Section 1AA semifinal action Saturday night. The victor will advance to face the winner between No. 1 Lakeville South and No. 4 Hastings in the section title match. Storm hasn't been able to watch much film on his upcoming opponent, but he likes his team's chances based on what he has been able to observe to date.
"I like the matchup. I think they're good, we're going to have to play really well to be able to compete with them. They have good defensemen and I think the key for us is going to be getting pucks to the net. We've got to shoot to get going right away; we don't have time to hangout. I would love to be able to get a lead on them and then see what we can do, see if we can't hold on."
Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. at Lakeville North High School.