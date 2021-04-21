It took until the fourth inning for Owatonna break the game open. Fifteen came to the plate. Eleven of them scored.
The Huskies scored more in the fourth inning alone than the final run tally in each of their previous games this season.
Austin hung around, scoring five in the fifth and two more in the sixth, but Owatonna's big inning was enough to secure a 13-8 victory after nearly winning by a 10-run rule in the fifth.
Owatonna coach Tate Cummins said the team didn’t dwell on the fact that they could have taken care of the Packers earlier. The competitive Huskies just didn’t allow the Packers to come all the way back.
In the first three innings, each team got a run on an error. Husky senior Brayden Truelson was getting a mix of ground outs and fly outs allowing a couple of singles mixed in.
A very quick top of the fourth by Truelson got the Huskies in the dugout for the bottom of the fourth.
Taylor Bogen began the inning with a single. Abe Stockwell and Dylan Maas each walked. Payton Beyer drove in two on a double to deep center field. Two batters later, Grant Achterkirch walked with the bases loaded. Nick Williams then singled in two. Brayden Truelson doubled to left, driving in another run. Bogen singled for his second hit of the inning, which drove in one more. Maas singled in a pair after a walk to Mason Kunkel.
Finally, after the Packers used three pitchers to get through the inning, the Huskies led 12-1 going into the top of the fifth.
Six of the nine outs in the first three innings came via either a pop out or fly, but all the sudden in the fourth, the Huskies sprayed the field with line drives or well-hit balls over the heads of Packer outfielders.
Cummins said the key was to refocus on what works; putting the ball in play with authority.
“We primarily try to focus on top half of the baseball, hitting it on a line, hitting it hard, making them defend a little bit,” Cummins said of the differed approach in the fourth. “You do that, sneak some hits in, then they walk you. That can lead to a big inning. That was a monster inning which was the first one of the year.”
Beyer, Truelson and Matt Seykora each had two hits. Designated hitter Taylor Bogen led all Huskies with three hits — all singles — and he reached base safely four times. Maas and Bogen each scored two of the 13 runs.
Cummins likes what Bogen has done as the primary DH.
“He's got those hockey hands. Strong hands and strong wrists,” Cummins said. “He's letting the ball get deep and making good contact.”
Although the Packers began lining every ball up the middle in the fifth, collecting five hits and five runs in the inning, Cummins likes the progression made by Truelson in only his second start of the season. Truelson mixed in a few more curveballs, a pitch that he’s still working on.
“It wasn't the perfect outing he was looking for just because it kind of got away from him a little bit,” Cummins said. “I thought he had better stuff than his last outing. He's getting better.”
Owatonna looks to win its fifth consecutive game Thursday on the road against Red Wing.