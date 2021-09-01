The Medford high school football team savored its taste of success during the 2020 season, which was ended abruptly due to COVID-19 after a pair of playoff wins.
The Tigers collected wins over New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva and St. Clair/Loyola in the Section 2AA playoffs to finish 2020 with a solid 6-2 record. Last year’s success and the sense of "unfinished business" have this year’s Medford captains ready for the challenge of the 2021 season.
“Everyone’s goal is the same as every year…we are tying to get to the sub-district championship,” senior team captain and running back Jack Paulson said. “Right now our goal is to stay healthy. The good news is that all of our players are hungry. We may have lost players from last year’s team, but that means the younger guys are hungry to fill in.”
This year, Section 2AA receives a bit of a shakeup after the Minnesota State High School League's realignment. Blooming Prairie — which has dominated Section 1A the past few years — moves into Section 2AA alongside its Steele County rival. When the two teams played last year, the Awesome Blossoms held on for a 26-15 victory in the first game of the season.
Despite the loss of last year’s seniors, Medford should be primed for a solid run in 2021 with the return of Paulson along with fellow team captains senior quarterback Justin Ristau and junior linebacker Tate Hermes.
“Our goal is to make it one step farther in the playoffs,” Ristau said. “We are definitely a speed team. We have a lot of speed on our team overall. Our motto is ‘bend but don’t break.’ Even though we are not the biggest team, we are usually a lot faster than other team and we try harder.”
Veteran head coach Jerome Johnannes is also looking forward to the challenge of continuing Medford’s success in 2021.
“Last year our defense was awfully good. We just have to fill the big shoes that our seniors left and we are in the process of doing that right now,” Johannes said. “We have a lot of younger guys who are coming in and stepping up and doing that.
"Defensively we have to play smart football and make sure we gang tackle and do our best to keep teams out of the end zone. Offensively, we have to be able to continue to run the ball. If we can do that, it will give us the opportunity to throw the ball against teams that try to stop our run. We will be successful, we want to be as 50/50 (run/pass) as we can this year.”
Along with his three team captains, Johannes looks for good things from junior lineman Dylan Heiderscheidt, junior defensive back Charley Elwood and senior linebacker Reed Cumberland.
“Those are some of the individuals we are hoping to have step up and fill the holes left by the seniors from last year,” Johannes said.
Hermes added, “Obviously, we have some big shoes to fill from last year. We had a lot of good players last year but I expect us to be just as physical this year. We have the same motto on defense with ‘bend but don’t break.’
“We kept the running yards down last year, so I would like to see us do that again this year.”
The pattern set by last year’s success is something that Johannes sees as the result of the program’s continued growth and development of a winning philosophy.
“Our success comes from the guys who continue to show up every and commit themselves to football and working as a team,” Johannes said. “That started a couple years ago when we were down, we made changes in that and since then the outgoing seniors have certainly given the incoming seniors something to think about and strive for. We’ve changed the culture and I think it is just picked up by the next group of players and they want to carry that along too.”
The Tigers will open their 2021 season at 7 p.m. Friday at Rushford-Peterson before returning on Friday, Sept. 10 for the team’s home opener against United South Central at 7:00 p.m.
“I definitely think our team has the potential,” Paulson said of the Tigers’ outlook for the new season. “We have lots of guys to fill in the shoes from last year’s seniors, but we just need to show that on Friday nights."