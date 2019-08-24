PRIOR LAKE — Good or bad, now is not the time to overreact to how the Owatonna football team played during its scrimmages at Prior Lake High School on Saturday morning.
But for the record, the Huskies looked really, really good.
Squaring off against a trio of Class 6A teams in Prior Lake, Eastview and Mounds View, the OHS starters shined in their limited action on the field and set the tone heading into its final four days of preparation prior to a Week 1 matchup against Rochester Century on Friday.
“I saw some good things today,” Owatonna coach Jeff Williams said. “I saw kids executing. I saw some big plays being made by a bunch of kids.”
Though the starting offense out-scored the three combined opponents 4-1 in total touchdowns, it was the defense that really popped. The top unit started the day against rebuilding Mounds View and stone-walled the Mustangs in eight plays. After allowing a long run of six yards on the second snap of the scrimmage, the remaining plays went like this: pass deflected, 1-yard run, 3-yard run, 2-yard run, sack. The first wave of substitutes sustained the momentum and recovered a fumble (Zach Wiese) and intercepted a pass (Jaden Dallenbach).
Eastview found a little more rhythm through the air — completing four straight passes at one point — but went backwards in three plays once they got inside the 10 yard line against the Huskies’ starters.
Against the host Lakers, the top unit allowed a touchdown on the fifth play of the drive, but turned this around on defense when the second and third wave of players entered the game.
“Our linebackers made a lot of plays,” Williams said. “Which means that your d-line was doing what they were supposed to be doing by occupying people and keeping heads in gaps and doing their job. Even though you don’t necessarily notice the defensive line, the fact that the linebackers were unobstructed to the ball tells you that they are doing a nice job. I was pleasantly pleased with our secondary play. I thought we had some guys that gathered and rallied to the football and I thought the coverage down the field was pretty good.”
Offensively, the starters saw roughly 24 snaps and scored four touchdowns, one against Mounds View, one against Eastview and two against Prior Lake. The leading candidate to take over at lead tailback, Zach Stransky, scored a pair of touchdowns and finished with roughly 45 yards on nine carries.
Payton Beyer caught a 20-plus yard touchdown pass from Sol Havelka against Eastview’s starters while Tanner Hall scored on a 6-yard run against the Lakers. Originally slotted second or third on the depth chart, Hall caught the eye of the offensive staff — displaying good footwork, shiftiness and tenacity — and put himself in the discussion to see an expanded role.
“I thought Tanner Hall ran very, very well,” Williams said. "That was very good to see. He is going to insert himself onto the radar a little bit. That’s very positive.”
Matt Williams caught a jump-ball touchdown from Brayden Truelson with the second-string offensive line in the game and finished with four catches for roughly 50 yards.
Truelson and Havelka shared time last season and both played relatively well in limited action on Saturday. Williams does not expect to officially name a starter until Wednesday or Thursday, but anticipates that both will see extensive action, especially early in the season.
“I don’t expect one of them to run away with the job and have the other standing next to me for the whole game,” Williams said.
Owatonna starting defense: DL Ethan Rohman; DL Gavin Rein; DL Josh O’Daffer; LB Sam Gefre; LB Carson DeKam; LB Matt Seykora; LB Hunter Menden; DB Payton Beyer; DB Isaac Oppegard; DB Zach Stransky; DB Ethan Walter
Owatonna starting offense: QB Sol Havelka/Brayden Truelson; RB Zach Stransky; FB Hunter Menden; WR Matt Williams; WR Ethan Walter; LT Ethan Rohman (6-2, 235); LG Nate (6-0, 215); C Zach Wiese (6-0, 235); RG Luke Effertz (5-10, 240); RT Carter DeBus (6-3, 230). Injured: C Isaiah Noelder (6-0, 250)