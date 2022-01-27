Boys Basketball: Hayfield, 83, Blooming Prairie 55
The Blooming Prairie Awesome Blossoms were set up with a difficult task of snapping the 12-game win streak of the Class A No. 1 ranked Hayfield Vikings. The Blossoms eventually fell 83-55 to the Vikings.
The Blossoms went into halftime trailing 44-30 and couldn’t find a way to climb out of the hole in the second half.
Senior forward Drew Kittelson and senior guard Colin Jordison led Blooming Prairie in scoring with the duo recording 17 points each. Kittelson also recorded 10 rebounds for a double-double.
Zack Hein added eight points, Brady Kittelson and Cooper Cooke added four points each, David Kartes added three points and Kolby Vigeland added two points.
Blooming Prairie closes out its three-game road stretch at Bethlehem Academy before returning home Friday to host United South Central and Monday to host Kenyon-Wanamingo.
In a battle of win streaks with the Awesome Blossoms looking for their sixth-straight victory against an undefeated Vikings team, Blooming Prairie was minutes away from pulling out the victory.
According to Blooming Prairie girls head coach John Bruns, the Blossoms pulled ahead by six points with three minutes remaining, but Hayfield closed back in and got a put-back to go in with 15 seconds left to take the lead.
“We did a great job handling their pressure and played great defense all game and made Hayfield really have to work,” Bruns said.
Senior guard Bobbie Bruns led the way with 15 points and five assists. Shawntee Snyder added eight points and 12 rebounds, Haven Carlson had four points and four blocks, Macy Lembke had five points with the Blossoms only made 3-pointer, Anna Pauly had four points and Addison Doocy had two points.
The Blossoms get one more home game against Maple River before going on back-to-back road games against United South Central and Kenyon-Wanamingo.