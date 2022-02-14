In their pair of back-to-back home games, the Owatonna Huskies opened things Friday night by blowing past the visiting Winhawks and sweeping the regular-season series against Winona.
Despite four Winhawks scoring in double figures, the tandem of senior guard Brayden Williams and senior forward Evan Dushek was just too much for Winona to handle as the pair combined for 60 points behind 30-point performances from each.
Williams shot 10-for-19 from the field and knocked down 10 free throws while falling just shy of a triple-double with 10 assists, seven rebounds and two steals Dushek went 14 of 19 from the field and added 10 rebounds, three assists and three blocks.
Senior guard Blake Burmeister knocked down three of his attempts from beyond the arc for nine points, Collin Vick got the start in place of an absent Ty Creger and recorded seven points, Nick Williams and Ayden Walter both knocked down a 3-pointer and Noah Kubicek added one point.
The Huskies shot nearly 60 percent from the floor and 30 percent from beyond the arc while the Winhawks shot nearly 40 percent from the field and 23.5 percent from three.
Owatonna 81, John Marshall 45
In Owatonna’s first ever matchup against the Rockets in the 2021-22 season, the Huskies breezed by with a 26-point victory to improve to 18-2 overall and extend their win streak up to 12 games.
Dushek recorded his second consecutive game scoring 30 points after going 10-for-17 from the girls and knocking down 10 free throw attempts while also adding in 10 rebounds for a double-double, as well as four blocks, two steals and an assist.
Williams put up 25 points while shooting 9-for-16 from the field, 2-for-4 from three and knocking down five free throw attempts. He recorded team-highs with his eight assists and four steals.
Vick got back-to-back starts and added 10 points while going a perfect 5-for-5 from the field on top of seven rebounds, an assist and a steal.Ayden Walter connected on both of his attempts from three for six points, Nick Williams and Blake Burmeister both knocked down threes and Jack Helget and Noah Kubicek added two points each.
Owatonna shot 56.6 percent from the field and 47.1 percent from three while the Rockets shot 42.9 percent from the field and 22.2 percent from three.