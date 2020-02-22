Perhaps the largest compliment paid to Owatonna junior Lindsay Bangs' performance in the all-around competition at Saturday's Class AA state individual gymnastics finals nearly tarnished her score.
While competing on the uneven bars, her last event at Roy Wilkins Auditorium in St. Paul, one of the four judges was so focused on the intricacies of Bangs' routine that she nearly forgot to write anything down on her scoresheet, she later told Owatonna coach Evan Moe.
"She just sat there and watched and almost forgot to write stuff down because it was just such a nice routine," Moe said. "Hearing stuff like that always makes you feel good."
That performance on the bars wrapped up a fourth-place finish in the all-around competition — her second straight trip to the all-around podium after snagging third last year. She scored a 38.1375, highlighted by a 9.550 on the bars (fourth overall) and a 9.650 on the vault (sixth overall).
"I think it went really well," Bangs said. "I got my season-high score, so I'm really happy about that."
The night started for Bangs on perhaps her weakest event — the balance beam. At the Section 1AA championships, Bangs stumbled off the beam, which automatically deducted a half-point.
Starting her state meet off on beam Saturday, Bangs aced her routine to post a 9.450.
"She'll either make that tumbling or her single skill, but today she nailed both," Moe said. "She left a little on the table there, but that was kind of the theme of the night. She still has a lot of room to go up, but we're still really proud of her going 38 for the first time this year."
That was followed by a 9.525 on the floor, before some of her best work on the vault and the uneven bars.
On her vault specifically, even with a slight step on her landing that cost a tenth of a point, a pair of judges rewarded Bangs with scores of 9.700.
"That was one her better vaults of the year I'd say, for sure," Moe said.
Even minutes after she hopped off the podium, both her and Moe were scheming for what might help her rise up the podium next year.
"I'm sure she'll definitely be back here and back on the podium, if not even higher," Moe said. "There's a lot of high expectations for her and we're really proud of her."
Bangs was joined by a pair of teammates Saturday, with junior Lucy Macius competing on the beam and the vault, and seventh-grader Halle Theis making her state debut on the vault.
Macius scored a 9.1875 to finish 37th on the vault and an 8.975 to snag 29th on the beam.
"She's more than happy to get here and she fully expects to be here for the all around next season," Moe said. "She's determined to do it, get some new skills and all those extra routines she needs."
As for Theis, it was a notable accomplishment she not only qualified as a seventh-grader, but then made it into the building after being cooped up sick all Friday night. Her 33rd-place finish and score of 9.275 was just a bonus.
"We did not think she was going to compete," Moe said. "She was really struggling. She came down, though, at the end of the morning right before we came and said, 'Nope, I'm going.' Her first vault was sky high. All the judges said, 'Oh my goodness, we can't believe that little seventh-grader popped way off the vault like that.'"