Making the trip out to Farmington, the Owatonna girls soccer team squared off against the Tigers in a 1-0 losing effort, despite tremendous defensive play.
It didn’t take long to know that the matchup between the Huskies and the Tigers was going to be a test for the defenses of both teams.
Featuring a scoreless first half, the game became a question of which team's attack would eventually break through.
Coming out of the gates of a 0-0 halftime, Farmington answered that question and managed to find the first and only goal of the game with just over 36 minutes remaining in the half.
Following the goal, the game fell right back in line with how the first half went, with neither team finding the back of the net for the remainder.
Owatonna’s senior goalkeeper Auna Johnson had 16 saves on the day, only allowing the one goal.
The Huskies weren’t able to generate as much pressure as Farmington, but Owatonna closed the day registering seven total shots.
Owatonna will go on the road once again on Tuesday when the Huskies travel to face Mankato East. Then they will return home on Thursday to host Red Wing.