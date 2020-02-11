EYOTA — In a choppy and frenetic final 90 seconds, the Medford girls basketball team somehow found a way to pull off a heart-pounding 57-56 victory over Dover-Eyota on Monday night in a nonconference contest between a pair Class AA programs.
After the Eagles missed a pair of chances to make it a two-possession game at the free throw line, MHS junior Jenna Berg found herself open at the top of the key and proceeded to calmly drill 3-pointer with less than 10 seconds on the clock to score the game-winning bucket.
Dover-Eyota had one final chance on the other end but was unable to release a shot before time expired.
“Jenna had the big shot and this group made the plays when we needed them,” Medford coach Mark Kubat said
Leading 56-54 with 1 minute, 30 seconds on the clock, the Eagles missed the front end of a bonus free throw but secured the offensive rebound and earned another trip to the line. D-E, though, misfired once again on the first shot and Medford was able to grab the rebound and ultimately set up the game-winning basket.
Though Berg hit the biggest shot at the most critical moment, she wasn’t the only role player who shined on Monday night as 6-foot forward Clara Kniefel scored a career-high 10 points. The sophomore had previously played half of the JV game leading up to the varsity tip-off and helped fill the void left in the wake of a few minor injuries that reduced Kubat’s rotation in the second half.
Having only recently returned from an injury that kept her out of action for multiple weeks, Katie Dylla was a "monster on the inside" according to Kubat and led the Tigers (19-4 overall) with 14 points. Senior teammates Emma Kniefel and Kiley Nihart added 10 and nine points, respectively. Berg finished with seven points.
Though the win was out of conference against non-sectional opponent, beating a rock-solid Class AA team like Dover-Eyota (16-7) certainly helps Medford as it battles for position atop the Section 1-AA standings.
If the postseason would have started on Tuesday, the Tigers would likely have been awarded the second seed, one spot behind Waseca and one spot ahead of the team is beat to open the season, Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial.
UP NEXT
Following Tuesday’s game against Maple River that was not completed before press time, the Tigers cap the regular season at home against Blooming Prairie in a game that could decide the Gopher Conference champion.
Heading into the final week, the Awesome Blossoms, W-E-M and Medford were each tied atop the standings with identical 10-2 records.
Medford 57, Dover-Eyota 56
Medford scoring: Brooke Purrier 5, Kiley Nihart 9, Clara Kniefel 10, Emma Kniefel 10, Alorah Wiese 2, Jenna Berg 7, Katie Dylla 14. Halftime: Dover-Eyota 25, Medford 23.