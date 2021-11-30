COACHES
Head coach: John Bruns, 7th year.
Assistant coaches: Cory Hendrickson, Emily Voss.
ROSTER
Emily Anderson, 12
Bobbie Bruns, 12
Emily Miller, 12
Lauren Schammel, 12
Melanie Winzenburg, 12
Haven Carlson, 11
Chloe McCarthy, 11
Anna Pauly, 11
Abby Smith, 11
Madelaine Stoen, 11
Addison Doocy, 10
Sienna Fyksen, 10
Macy Lembke, 10
Shawntee Snyder, 10
KEY PLAYERS
Senior guard Bobbie Bruns (Returning All-State Honorable Mention, First Team All-Conference)
Bobbie is a 4-time letter-winner in the program already and has battled back from a major injury (broken femur) stemming from a car accident six months ago. Last season she averaged 12 points per game and a school record 5.0 assists per game. She is already the school record holder for assists and is top 5 in total points (999 currently).
Senior guard Emily Miller
Emily started 11 games last season as a junior. She is an athletic guard who can do some good things defensively on the floor. Offensively she does a great job penetrating and finding open looks for her teammates.
Junior forward/center Anna Pauly
Anna is a 2-time letter-winner and worked very hard in the offseason to prepare for the upcoming season. She is a strong post player who played some very important minutes for us last season.
PLAYERS TO KEEP AN EYE ON
With only 3 returnees with extensive varsity experience returning, we will have to count ons everal newcomers to step into some bigger on-court roles this year. Those newcomers include: Seniors Melanie Winzenburg, Lauren Schammel and Emily Anderson; Juniors Abby Smith, Haven Carlson, Chloe McCarthy and Madelaine Stoen; Sophomores Addison Doocy, Macy Lembke and Shawntee Snyder.
2020-21 RECAP
The Blossoms are coming off their final girls basketball season as a Class A school where they ended up finishing 17-4 overall with a 12-2 conference record that landed them in second place behind conference champions Waterville-Elysian-Morristown.
They went into the Section 1A girls basketball playoffs with the No. 2 seed and ended up losing 44-39 to No. 3 Kingsland, who finished as the runner-up to the Section 1A champions No. 1 Houston.
Then-senior forward/center Megan Oswald led the Blossoms with 18.2 points per game, 11.3 rebounds per game, 3.0 assists per game and 4.3 steals per game. Oswald was named the 2021 Gopher Conference Player of the Year and earned a spot on the Class A All-State team. Then-junior, now-senior Bobbie Bruns was named to the All-Conference First Team and was an All-State Honorable Mention. Then-senior Maggie Bruns was an All-Conference Honorable Mention.
2021-22 SEASON OUTLOOK
After being ranked in the top 10 in the state in Class A for the past two seasons, we are moving up to class AA this year. Additionally, the four seniors we lost have been huge parts of our success the past two years. In spite of these challenges, we have a group of newcomers to add to our returnees that, in time, could make us very competitive. We scrimmaged seven different teams on Nov. 20 and the results were pretty good for the most part. As we gain varsity experience together we should get better and better as the year goes on.
Our focus to start the year will be to get everyone on the same page and get comfortable with new and/or expanded roles. Many of these girls have not ever played together so getting everyone knowing each other on the court will be a challenge. Obviously, replacing players of the caliber that we lost to graduation will be difficult and then adding to the challenge our move to class AA. However, this group has a lot of potential and our focus of getting better each day should lead to a successful season.
COMPETITION
The Gopher Conference adds 4 new teams this season (Randolph, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton, Triton and Kenyon-Wanamingo). In my opinion, the two teams that have the most proven talent are Hayfield and NRHEG. Both teams bring back the majority of their scoring from a year ago. Additionally, WEM will have a solid team. WEM is the defending conference champs, but they lost about 95% of scoring, rebounding, etc. to graduation.
The Section (1AA) will be interesting this season. Lake City won it last year to advance to state and has thre of the best players in the section on their team again this year. They are the favorites, but teams like Rochester Lourdes, Winona Cotter and Goodhue also will be ready to challenge them this year.