ROCHESTER — A rough second half from the field hampered the Owatonna girls basketball team in a 72-46 loss to Rochester Mayo on Friday night in Big Nine Conference action.
The Huskies (2-6 overall, 2-5 Big Nine) — who were out-scored by 20 points in the second half against the Spartans (4-3, 4-3) — were led in scoring by Sarah Kingland’s 13 points while Sara Anderson and Holly Buyaert chipped in 10 apiece.
OHS trailed just 33-27 at halftime before the Spartans progressively padded their advantage. They connected on 19 of 21 free throws and out-rebounded Owatonna 12-5 on the offensive glass.
Owatonna is back in action at the annual Rochester Rotary holiday tournament on Dec. 27 against Rochester Lourdes. The game is slated to begin at roughly 4 p.m. at the Civic Center.
Rochester Mayo 73, Owatonna 46
Owatonna scoring: Maggie Newhouse 4, Ari Shornock 4, Lexi Mendenhall 3, Holly Buyaert 10, Sara Anderson 10, Sarah Kingland 13. Halftime: 33-27, Mayo.