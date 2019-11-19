The Minnesota Vikings came into last Sunday’s game against Denver on a high after winning on the road in Dallas on national TV.
Minnesota was well aware that the Broncos had a top five defense, so this was shaping up to be a decent test for the red-hot Vikes offense. A win would also be huge because it would set up the team in good position heading into the bye week.
I got to the game my normal two hours early and I was shocked to see as much orange as I did outside the stadium. When I entered, it got worse as patches of orange in seats were scattered throughout the stadium. I don’t know the number, but if you wanted me to guess I would say 70% Vikings to 20% Broncos fans and that might be low.
The fans seemed to really be into the game as it was loud, but as the first half moved forward, the noise you could hear the most was a cascade of boos directed toward the home team. It was not a great feeling sitting amongst so much outwardly frustrated fans and, honestly, I can’t blame them. There was so much to play for and the first half looked like Denver was the 7-3 team and the Vikes were the 3-6 team.
The first half really seemed to go Denver’s way by getting favorable calls and all the bounces. I remember an end-around to Broncos receiver who stopped and cocked his arm and lofted the ball down field into the hands of his fellow pass-catcher for a huge play. I could only shake my head wondering how on earth did they connect on that play?
The Vikings offense struggled mightily and I saw no sense of hope at the time. The Vikes had run 18 plays in five drives and had four first downs for the half. I remember a play call on 2nd-and-19 and Minnesota seemingly waved the white flag with a draw up the middle. I knew they were going to run the ball and it was things like that that made for an absolutely tough half to watch.
I wasn’t too high on the Vikings defense, either, as they let a quarterback in his first road game ever to look as sharp as he did.
The half mercifully ended and Minnesota was down 20-0 and headed to the lockers with a chorus of boos ringing throughout the cavernous stadium. I did not have a good feeling about the game, but as they say: “You have to play a full 60 minutes.”
The halftime show of Salute to the Military was priceless and videos of WWII were shown on the big screens and then five World War II veterans were announced to the crowd one by one. The ages ranged from 95-101 as they walked toward the end zone with the exception of one gentlemen who was brought up by way of wheelchair. The first half was quickly put behind as thousands of fans rose to their feet in cheering for these five. It was an incredible sight and a memory I will treasure for a long time.
The Vikings finally put together a drive that ended with a Kirk Cousins to Irv Smith Jr touchdown connection. The fans in the stadium really seemed to give a different sense as 20-7 didn’t seem as bad considering how the game had played out to that point.
The Broncos, like they did all game, seemed to make the plays when needed early in the third and this time connected for a field goal to pad the lead at 23-7.
The whole first half had Cousins with 58 yards total, but all of a sudden a fake handoff to Dalvin Cook, and Cousins rolls to his left and throws a great deep ball to Stefon Diggs, who runs under it and glides in for a touchdown to help make it 23-13 after the failed extra point.
This stadium came alive at that point and it became hard to hear. It was such a diversion from the first half, but, again, every time Denver needed a third down conversion they succeeded. It was so frustrating watching the Broncos success as the Vikings defense could not get off the field.
Later in the third quarter, the Vikes got the ball and drove and, funny, another play-action where Cousins rolled left and snapped off a pass to Kyle Rudolph. I jumped out of my seat as the play developed before Rudolph even made the catch and hoped Cousins would see his tight end wide open, and he did for a huge touchdown connection to give the Vikes a 27-23 lead. Crazy, just crazy.
The game was far from over as Denver was determined to rip my heart out converting on several key plays late in the fourth quarter.
There was not a single fan sitting in the final 10 seconds as passes were going to the end zone and all I could do was hold my breath and hope the defense would come through. I really appreciated the refs letting the guys play, because I feared there could have been pass interference called on any one of the final desperate passes.
The final play with 2 seconds left on the clock and I saw Broncos quarterback Allen drop back, survey the field and lost a pass to the far right of the end zone. My heart sank watching until I saw the ball drop harmlessly to the turf, setting off an electric and piercing frenzy at U.S. Bank Stadium.
For the fans that stuck around, we had just witnessed fourth biggest comeback in team history and the first in the last 100 NFL games — including playoffs — to come back from a 20-point halftime deficit.
The Vikes now have a bye week and my heart can rest after watching the Dallas game end on a failed Hail Marry pass and then the miracle comeback in Minneapolis.
I am getting too old for this, but I love it.
Thanks for reading,
Purplestick