Youthful Huskies keep it close in 99-87 loss to conference rival

If Owatonna’s Big Nine Conference girls swimming and diving competition against Faribault solidified anything, it’s that the Huskies are a work in progress.
There remains little doubt they will eventually turn the corner, but it might just take longer than originally expected, especially when you consider everything they’ve endured in 2020.
Owatonna, though, has persevered and remained extraordinarily positive throughout the entire modified season. During their meet against the Falcons, there was no shortage of energy inside the building despite hosting only a limited number of fans and no on-site opponent.
The still Huskies found a way to stoke a spirited environment and maintained a high level of energy despite coming up short 99-87.
A far cry from its previous outing where they lost in exhibition after nine events against Rochester Century, the Huskies remained in the competition against Faribault until the bitter end and rang up two first-place finishes and another eight second-place times.
Logan Norrid notched both of the Huskies’ first blue ribbons, winning the 50-yard freestyle in 25.42 seconds and the 100 breaststroke in 1 minute, 10.81 seconds.
The Huskies kicked off the meet by posting the second- and third-best times in the 200-yard medley relay and finished in the top two in five consecutive events starting with the third race of the meet, the 200 IM, and ending after the 100 freestyle.
Laken Meier had a busy evening for the Huskies, clocking the second-best time in the 100 butterfly while contributing to Owatonna’s silver medals in three different relay events.
OHS ended second, third and fourth in the diving and were led by Jayna Martin's 169.20. Margret Jacott finished third overall with a 148.05 and was followed by Areille Thurber in fourth.
The Huskies still have a pair of meets to prepare for the annual Big Nine Conference competition, starting with Thursday’s dual against Winona at 5 p.m.