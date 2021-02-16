Games: Gentry Academy (8-0-0) at Owatonna (6-1-1), 7 p.m., Thursday, Steele County Four Seasons Centre; Owatonna at Minnetonka (6-3-0).
Recent results: The Huskies went 1-0-1 last week, tying Mankato West 4-4 and defeating Winona/Cotter 5-2. The Stars went 2-0 over the same time span, defeating St. Paul Johnson and Blake by a combined score of 13-2. The Skippers also went 2-0, defeating Edina 3-0 and Duluth East 4-2.
Last season: Gentry Academy came out victorious 5-2 in the two team's only meeting last season. Collin Pederson and Zach Kubicek scored for the Huskies. This will be the first meeting between the Huskies and Skippers.
1. Gentry Academy comes into the matchup ranked No. 2 in Class A according Let's Play Hockey and has been an offensive juggernaut through eight games this season, outscoring opponents 71-8. The Stars are averaging a hair under nine goals per game while allowing only one. Nine of the 22 boys on their roster have scored double-digit points, with senior Nick Sajevic leading the way with 20. Suffice it to say that Owatonna will be in for a long night if they don't figure out a way to contain Gentry Academy's attack. Husky goalies Preston Meier and True Gieseke have allowed 21 goals on the season and boast a save percentage of .869. If the Huskies win, it will be because their goaltending had a strong night. Minnetonka's offense, on the other hand, is more down to Earth, having outscored their opponents 1.75:1. The Skippers only have three players to score in double figures, with Jack Quinn leading the team in goals at seven. Minnetonka has played relatively even with their opponents through two periods this season; however, they boast a 14-4 goal advantage in the third.
2. Staying out of the penalty box will also be rather important for the Huskies. The Stars are dangerous when playing at advantage, having converted on 26.8% of their 41 power plays so far this season. Keeping all men on the ice at all times will place Owatonna in the best position to make full use of their own high-powered offense. Unfortunately for the Huskies, not only do the Stars have one of the best power play offenses, they also have perhaps the best defense when down a man. They've allowed on three goals on the season, a 93.9% penalty kill percentage, when disadvantaged. Minnetonka has a similar profile to that of Gentry Academy, having converted on 41.2% of power play opportunities through nine games and owning a 85.2% penalty kill percentage.
3. Gentry Academy has trailed for all of 9 minutes, 46 seconds so far this season and it has never trailed by more than one goal; for those keeping track at home, that's about one minute per game. If Owatonna can come out like gangbusters, scoring multiple goals early, they may be able to put the Stars on their heels. How would Gentry Academy respond to being in a situation that they have not been in all season? It's anyone's best guess, but Owatonna should do everything they can to find out.