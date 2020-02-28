ST. PAUL — He ran into some rare resistance in the second round, but Owatonna’s top-seeded Landen Johnson remains as the only Owatonna wrestler alive in the Class AAA state championship bracket.
Johnson — who opened the individual tournament with an early first period pin of Woodbury's Sebastian Zamorano — clashed with No. 8-seeded Jimmy Brown in the quarterfinals and never trailed, but was held scoreless for the final three minutes of the match in a 5-2 decision at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
The road ahead for Johnson only gets tougher as the remaining grapplers in the 152AAA field occupy the top four seeds in the weight class. The lean and versatile Owatonna sophomore will meet No. 4 Chase Bloomquist of Prior Lake at roughly 9:45 a.m. on Saturday. Bloomquist is 36-7 and is coming off a 4-2 decision over No. 5 Tyler Gage of Eagan.
The other side of the bracket will feature a matchup of the two wrestlers Johnson defeated in the final two rounds at the Minnesota Christmas Tournament earlier this season in No. 2 Hunter Lyden (48-2) of Stillwater and No. 3 Willie Bastyr (37-5) of Lakeville South.
The remaining Owatonna participants — Cael Robb, YJ Eveillard and Isaiah Noeldner — each won their opening round matches with ease before being bumped to the consolation side by losing in the quarterfinals.
Robb hung tough against third-ranked Koy Buesgens of New Prague but ultimately came up short, 1-0. Buesgens’s escape at the 1:56-mark of the third period proved to be the difference. In the opening round, Robb defeated Alex Torres of Waconia by 10-1 major decision.
Fresh off a tech fall win over Isaiah Jillson of Brainerd, No. 6-seeded Eveillard ran into a whole new level of competition in the semifinals and lost by 16-3 MD to Stillwater’s third-seeded Matt Hogue.
Noeldner twisted his opening-round opponent into a headlock and won by first period pin, but had no suck luck in his second match. Being dwarfed by his 6-foot-8, 310-pound opponent, Aaron Voigt, Noeldner nearly secured near-fall points within the opening 10 seconds of the match before Voigt twisted out and locked-up the OHS senior for a 5-point move that included a takedown and three back points.
The pair engaged in a few thrilling scrambles throughout the final two periods in a match that Voigt pulled away for a 14-4 major decision.