Blooming Prairie senior quarterback and cornerback Drew Kittelson was named by the Minnesota Football Coaches Association as one of the Elite Ten finalists for the 2021 Mr. Football Award.
Starting in 2004, the Mr. Football Award is given out to the top high school football player in the state of Minnesota with the most recent winner being Jake Ratzlaff, of Rosemount, in the 2020 season.
Kittelson’s outstanding 2021 season on both sides of the ball landed him a spot among the top players in Minnesota.
Alongside Kittelson, the other nine nominees include: Jack Boyle (Chaska - RB), T.J. Chiabotti (North Woods - RB/LB), Connor Develice (Andover - QB), Eli Gillman (Dassel-Cokato - RB/CB/KR), Ryan Haley (Mankato West - RB/LB), Lucas Heyer (Hill-Murray - OL/DL), Kristen Hoskins (Alexandria Area - WR/RB/KR), Derrick Jameson Jr. (Maple Grove - RB/KR) and Emmett Johnson (Academy of Holy Angels - RB/SS).
In order for a player to be nominated for the Mr. Football Award, the player must meet all four requirements listed under the criteria.
The player must be a graduating senior, the player’s head coach needs to be a current member of the MFCA, the player can’t have any Minnesota State High School League violations and the player has to be nominated by their sub-district/MFCA representative after being selected the the coaches in each sub-district.
Kittelson played a crucial role in the Awesome Blossoms success in the 2021 season, which saw them go undefeated throughout the regular season and make it to the Section 2AA championship game in Blooming Prairie’s first season as a Class AA football team.
As the quarterback for a dynamic Blossom offense, Kittelson threw for over 2,000 yards, amassing 2,176 yards and 36 touchdowns through the air and completed 63.4 percent of his passes, going 121-of-191 on pass attempts throughout the year.
Kittelson was also one of the Blossoms leading rushers as the future Minnesota State Mankato Maverick had the third most rushing attempts (51), the second most rushing yards (547) and recorded a team-high 10 rushing touchdowns for a grand total of 46 touchdowns over the course of the season.
On the defensive side of the ball, Kittelson used all of his 6-foot-4-inch, 197 pound frame en route to being the Blossoms leading cornerback on a lockdown defense.
In only eight games at corner, he recorded 15 solo tackles and eight assisted tackles for a total of 23 tackles and led the team in interceptions (4) and in passes defended (19).
Kittelson also has the chance to make history as no player has ever won the award playing football in Class AA since the award was formed in the 2004 four season.
Only two players have won the award playing on a Class AAA football team with first ever winner Nick Mertens playing with East Grand Forks in 2004 and Peter Mesterhaus with Holy Family Catholic in the 2010 season.
The winner of the 2021 Mr. Football Award will be named during the Mr. Football Banquet on Sunday, Dec. 5 at the Doubletree by Hilton Minneapolis Park Place Hotel in Minneapolis.