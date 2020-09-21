After originally announcing on Aug. 4 that it would postpone high school football and volleyball the spring of 2021, the Minnesota State High School League Board of Directors voted Monday to bring back both sports for this fall.
Both are scheduled to hold their first day of official practice Monday, Sept. 28, with volleyball's first day of competitions marked for Thursday, Oct. 8, and football slated to begin on either Friday, Oct. 9, or Saturday, Oct. 10.
The football regular season will consist of six weeks over six games, followed by a heavily-modified two-week postseason. The exact playoff format is yet to be determined, but discussions during the meeting centered around a local section or regional playoff with the chance of a state tournament being "unlikely."
The volleyball regular season will last 11 weeks and consist of 14 matches with no regular-season tournaments or invitationals. A maximum of two matches is allowed per week.
The decisions were preceded by lengthy discussions from board members on the merits of bringing each sport back this fall or leaving them in the spring.
In the end, both decisions were straightforward with a 14-4 vote to start volleyball and a 15-3 vote to commence a football season.
Before the discussion, members listened to a statement from Let Them Play MN co-founder Dawn Gillman.
"Our students aren't scared of getting COVID," Gillman said.
She also urged the board to acknowledge the success of club sports this summer and fall, as well as the Minnesota amateur baseball season.
Following Gillman, Dr. Bill Roberts, the chair of sports medicine advisory to the MSHSL, read a statement and answered questions from board members.
He was asked for a recommendation on how to vote and if anything has changed regarding the health factors surrounding playing football and volleyball amid the COVID-19 pandemic from the original Aug. 4 postponement by the board.
"Not much," said Roberts, before reinforcing his recommendation that the board wait on playing football and volleyball until the spring.
Roberts went on to reference college athletes that have developed lifelong cardiac problems even after recovering from COVID-19 symptoms, or when those athletes were asymptomatic to the virus.
“I’m just not sure how we’re going to be able to put people safely face-to-face that are breathing hard,” Roberts said.
Roberts' recommendation was in response to a request from Board Members Dustin Bosshart, who later asked for a recommendation from MSHSL Executive Director Erich Martens.
Martens refused to provide one.
“In taking a look at all of the information provided, I believe this board has the capacity to decide the best way to move forward,” he said.
CURRENT FALL SPORTS APPROVED FOR SECTION PLAY
During the meeting, the MSHSL solidified postseason formats for soccer, swimming and diving, tennis and cross country, but did not make an announcement regarding potential state competition for any sport.
Opening round games for boys and girls soccer will start Oct. 12 and Oct. 13 for teams in the largest sections with the remaining quarterfinals taking place Oct. 14-17. The week starting on Oct. 19 will be used to complete semifinal and championship rounds. According to OHS boys coach Bob Waypa, he expects Section 1-AA to take place Oct. 15, Oct. 20 and Oct. 22.
Swimming and diving will use a "multi-site" format for its sectional rounds and be held the week of Oct. 19 over two days with diving taking place at a separate time at a "mutually agreed upon location determined by Section management and Region."
In girls tennis, section matches will last from Oct. 5 to Oct. 17 and be played at the higher seed at open-air courts only.
And, finally, boys and girls cross country was approved to host sectional meets the week of Oct. 12 utilizing a multi-site or multi-session format over two days. No more than four teams will be allowed on a course at any time and Section/Region management personnel will determine how to group teams for competition.