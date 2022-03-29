COACHES
Head coach: Jeremy Moran, 4th year as head coach.
Assistant coaches: Rachel Malo, 4th year, Kevin Raney, 4th year, Abby Olson (JV head coach), 4th year, Chelsie Hansen-Stratton (head C coach), 4th year, Michaela Raney (assistant JV), 1st year.
ROSTER
Parris Hovden, 12, P/IF
Katelyn Bentz, 11, P/IF
Paiton Glynn, 11, C/IF
Makayla Stenzel, 11, IF
Samantha Bogen, 10, IF
Kennedy Hodgman, 10, P/IF
Mehsa Krause, 10, OF
Elizabeth Radel, 10, IF
Zoie Roush, 10, C/OF/IF
Averie Roush, 9, OF
Kendra Bogen, 8, OF
KEY ATHLETES
Senior Parris Hovden – Four year starter, three year captain and returning all-conference/all-section performer. Expected to be a leader offensively batting in the middle or our lineup as well as one of the primary pitchers and provide outstanding defense at the 3rd base position. Parris brings such a high level of leadership and competitive drive to this team. She will provide power to the middle of our lineup and will continue to be one of our primary pitchers as well as play third base for us.
Junior Katelyn Bentz – Returning all-conference performer from last year. Was the leadoff hitter for the team last year hitting for both average and power. Will also play a huge role defensively at the shortstop and pitching positions.
Junior Paiton Glynn – Primary catcher from last year that is expected to again make a huge impact for us behind the plate and in the middle of our batting lineup.
Returning “super sophomores” Samantha Bogen, Izzy Radel, Mehsa Krause and Zoie Roush – All 4 return to the lineup after being varsity starters last season as freshmen. They come in more confident this season and are all expected to make an impact as young, but experienced, players this year.
WHO TO KEEP AN EYE ON
Kennedy Hodgman – Expected to step up and contribute a one of the primary pitchers this year.
Kendra Bogen and Averie Roush – Expected to add some more speed and athleticism to our lineup offensively and in the outfield.
Makayla Stenzel – Will provide offense and some versatility to our lineup.
2021 SEASON RECAP
Overall Record: 12-11
Conference Record: 8-3 (tied for fourth place)
Section: Tied for fifth place
2022 SEASON OUTLOOK
With seven returning starters from last year, including 3 all-conference selections (Hovden, Bentz and Bogen) we have high expectations coming into this season. We expect to be one of the top teams in the conference competing for a Big 9 championship. We will be a young team, but an experienced team. We are athletic and versatile in the field defensively. We have some power and should have more speed in our lineup this year. We also have a goal to be one of the top teams in the section when it comes to playoff time.
COMPETITION
Conference favorites: Winona, Mankato East and Mankato West. We believe we will be in the mix with these teams at the end of the season.
Section Favorites: Lakeville North, Lakeville South and Farmington. These south metro teams are usually the favorites most years and we expect to be playing well at the end of the season to challenge these teams.
IMPORTANT NUMBERS
11 – total players
8 – returning letter winners
7 – returning starters
1 – senior
3 – juniors
5 – sophomores
1 – freshman
1 – eighth grader