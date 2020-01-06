DODGE CENTER — Stepping out of conference for a road game against a solid Class AA opponent, the Blooming Prairie girls basketball team picked up a QRF-boosting, 66-58, victory over Triton on Friday night.
The victory extends the Awesome Blossoms’ winning streak to four games and brings their overall record to 8-1 while the Cobras, who compete in the Hiawatha Valley League, drop to 7-4.
“It was another great road win for us tonight against a very solid opponent,” BP coach John Bruns said. “We were able to get out early in the game and gain the lead behind some hot shooting and excellent offensive rebounding.”
Sparked by an eight-point stretch by Maren Forystek that included a pair of 3-pointers, BP fasted a 12-pouint lead at the break. Bobbie Bruns also added 10 points in the opening 18 minutes.
The Blossoms stretched their lead to 17 points early in the second half before Triton made a huge run to close within four points on a few occasions with roughly five minutes on the clock.
“We were able to answer their runs and made some big free throws down the stretch,” coach Bruns said.
Bobbie Bruns and Megan Oswald each went 4-for-4 from the line in the last two minutes of the second half.
Megan Oswald did most of her damage in the second half and finished with 18 points while Maggie Bruns added 16 points.
The victory jumps the Awesome Blossoms to No. 5 in the latest Class A QRF rankings and keeps them in the top position in the unofficial Section 1-A standings. They play again Tuesday at home against sectional opponent, Southland, at 7:15 p.m.
Blooming Prairie 66, Triton 58
Blooming Prairie scoring: Maggie Bruns 7, Bobbie Bruns 16, Maren Forystek 8, Maya Lembke 3, Julia Worke 9, Allison Krohnberg 5, Megan Oswald 18.