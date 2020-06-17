In a typical summer, it’s right around this time when offseason activities start gaining traction within the Owatonna football program.
From 7 on 7 leagues, to organized strength training, to fundraising events and youth camps, there’s a lot that goes on in the months of June, July and August.
This summer, though, has been anything but typical.
As the region, state and country continue to grapple with the effects of a global pandemic that has gripped the nation for more than three months, OHS football coach Jeff Williams is being forced to confront a situation with seemingly no perfect solution. And he's not alone. In fact, there isn't a sport that hasn't been dramatically affected by COVID-19 and the significant restrictions that have accompanied it.
Organized sports are woven into the very fabric of the American culture, and Owatonna is no exception. The fact that the entire spring season was cancelled by the Minnesota State High School League has had a profound impact on thousands of people from every corner of the state.
Decision-making organizations like the MSHSL can't be blamed for taking this hyper-cautious approach because choices have been made with the safety of the athletes as the No. 1 priority. Still, it hasn’t dulled the pain and washed away the sentiment that it just feels unfair, cruel and frustrating.
The Coronavirus, though, is brutally resilient. People are continuing to die every day in the United States because of it, and the risk of jumping back into business as usual with no transition has been deemed by Minnesota Governor Tim Walz far too risky from a public health standpoint
Williams wants sports to return as much as the next guy, but he’s also acutely aware of the potential dangers and deeply values the health and well-being of his community.
Again, there's just no perfect solution.
“Either we (as a country) are going to dance with this virus, or we’re not,” Williams said over the phone on Tuesday night. “We have to make a decision as a society to either take our chances and be as smart as possible and allow sports to resume, or decide that it's too dangerous. Because if we decide that opening things up would be catastrophic to our community, then I would say the likelihood of fall sports taking place would be pretty slim. At this point, no decision has been made, and that’s something people much smarter than me are ultimately going to have to decide.”
Within this new environment of mandated social distancing, hyper-sanitization and vigilant health checks, the Owatonna football program has found a compromise, or at least that’s the hope. The first stage in the Huskies’ reformed offseason program was implementing a sensible weight-training program that is both safe and effective.
When laying things out last month and preparing for what will be a multi-week venture in the months of June and July, it quickly became clear that utilizing the relatively confined space of the weight room was unrealistic, so strength coach Jerry Eggermont formulated a plan that includes instructing more than 100 students outdoors and using the open space to train.
Though many of the traditional exercises such as bench-pressing and squatting are obviously not possible, Williams said the newly-implemented program will still emphasize many of the same strength-building principals as the their “traditional” offseason sessions.
“It became impossible to filter more than 100 kids in and out of the weight room with the current guidelines as they are,” Williams said. “Right now, we’d be able to get 12, maybe 15 kids in there and it just wasn’t feasible. Being outside, we can have all 106 kids involved in two groups. We use all three football fields and are following all of the sanitization guidelines and dousing everything down. Anything that gets touched needs to be sanitized. We go through and check temperatures and are keeping everyone at a safe distance. We are trying to make it as normal as possible within the guidelines.”
Aside from the obvious physical advantages of initiating a productive strength offseason program, Williams hopes it will help demonstrate that sports can be conducted in a safe, sanitized and organized manner while adhering to the the safety directives set forth by the government.
Basically, the next couple months could serve as a provisional run for how to steer activities this fall.
“I think some kids get out there and just think: ‘hey, fall sports are good to go’ and that’s not the case right now,” Williams added. “We have to be able to demonstrate that we can do this safely and do our work because this is how we are going to prove that sports can be had in this environment.”
The program seems to have found a reliable formula when it comes to the first phase of its offseason — and assuming everyone stays healthy — appears in good shape moving forward.
Unfortunately, the same can’t be said for the rest of the summer activities and events put on by the football program.
The team was planning on attending the University of Nebraska’s weekend 7 on 7 camp in July, but that — along with leagues organized by Minnesota State-Mankato and Gustavus Adolphus — have all been cancelled. The NCAA has prohibited colleges from conducting prospect camps, and these passing competitions fall under that umbrella.
“Most of the 7 on 7 camps are sponsored by the universities,” Williams said. “We were going to head to Nebraska this summer instead of Notre Dame and (Nebraska) was holding on as long as possible until finally making the decision to cancel. These are so good for our quarterbacks, defensive backs and receivers to be able to get out there and work on some thing. We can also simulate some stuff in the passing game that we can’t during practice.”
If things change and a decision is made by the government to soften many of the current restrictions, Williams said he might explore the option of participating in the annual 7 on 7 league against Lakeville North, Farmington and Eagan.
“The league up there is a little more informal and we have talked with the Lakeville North guys and there’s still a chance we could potentially get that going if things loosen up,” Williams added. “But we typically have 7 on 7 finished before July, so it’s tough to say if that’s going to happen at this point.”
As for Owatonna’s annual youth camp, it hasn’t been cancelled and falls squarely in the category of “to be determined.” Last year’s event took place in early August and attracted more than 200 kids (grades 3-10).
The final piece of the offseason football pie is the always-popular Ken Bey Golf Classic. The event raises a great deal of money for the booster club, but its value stretches far beyond any financial profit. It serves as a key component in promoting and reinforcing the culture of Owatonna football that is integral in building the program as a whole.
Former players from every generation flock to Brooktree Golf Course every year and are often only given the opportunity to see many of their former teammates and coaches during this outing.
Williams and event organizer, Marc Wiese, have been working with Brooktree manager Tom Vizina and are taking steps to reschedule for an undetermined date in August.
But like so many other things, it’s a “wait and see” situation.
“I think everyone is rooting for us to get back to some sense of normalcy,” Williams said. “But we have to be cautious. We have to be safe. This is bigger than all of is.”