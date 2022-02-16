The Owatonna boys hockey team has experienced a complete 180 from a rough start to a blistering run that’s seen it win seven of its last eight games following Tuesday's 9-0 blowout against Winona.
During this hot stretch, no other skater has been as hot as sophomore forward Owen Beyer, who had a career game against the Winhawks after recording a staggering four goals and three assists for seven points.
In the past eight games, Beyer is averaging two points a game with nine goals and seven assists for 16 points, which has placed him as the Huskies' leader in goals and points ahead of senior forward Tanner Stendel.
Owatonna went on the power play nearly 10 minutes into the first period Tuesday when senior forward Casey Pederson took a pass in the slot from Caleb Vereide, but sent his shot high and off the glass. The puck deflected back perfectly for Beyer, who buried it to give Owatonna the lead.
Nearly a minute and a half into the second period, Beyer struck again to put the Huskies up 3-0 after flying around Winona’s net and catching the goaltender off guard with a quick wrap around goal.
The metaphorical and physical hats were flying with around seven minutes left when sophomore forward Thomas Herzog came away with the puck off a face off and managed to sneak the puck to Beyer, who placed a one-timer in the back of the net to claim the hat trick.
For good measure, Beyer tallied his fourth goal of the game halfway through the third period when Herzog dropped the puck off to Stendel behind the net. Stendel hit Beyer, who was alone in front of the net, for an easy pass-and-score.
Beyer wasn’t the only Husky to have an excellent night on the stat sheet with five other skaters recording multiple point nights.
Pederson was the only other skater to record multiple goals after notching Owatonna’s fourth and seventh goals, on top of earning an assist on a Vereide third period goal.
Stendel and Vereide both recorded four point nights behind one goal and three assists. Stendel scored Owatonna’s second goal in the first period and Vereide scored the eighth goal within a minute of the third period.
Herzog assisted on two of Beyer’s goals and on a Joseph Webster second period goal. Senior defenseman Elijah Mazariego tallied assists on Beyer’s first goal and Vereide’s goal.
Between the pipes, senior goaltender Sam Pfieffer recorded a save on all 19 shots he faced and recorded his first shutout of the season.
The win over Winona placed Owatonna in third place of the Big 9 Conference standings with 27 points and trails Rochester Mayo (30) and Northfield (33).
The Huskies go on the road against an 1-17 Austin team and with a win, along with Mayo losses against Mankato West and Albert Lea, Owatonna can finish as the conference runner-up.