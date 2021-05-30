The No. 4 Owatonna Huskies fell to the No. 5 seeded New Prague Trojans, 17-8, Saturday afternoon at Dartts Park to open the Section 1AAAA baseball tournament. Luckily for the Huskies, the tournament employs a double-elimination format, so they will live to play another day despite their loss.
While Owatonna would have liked to begin the section playoffs with a win, the Huskies are in good company as both No. 2 Northfield and No. 3 Lakeville South fell to Rochesters Mayo and Century, respectively, making Farmington the only high seed to not be upset over the weekend.
"It's playoff baseball. Anything can happen," Owatonna coach Tate Cummins said after the Huskies' loss.
Owatonna jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first innings thanks to a two-out, two RBI single off the bat of Nick Williams. However, the Trojans responded with four runs of their own in the second inning and six more in the third to take a commanding 10-2 lead, one that they would never surrender.
"They hit the ball well. They put the ball in play. Then we had some lapses and gave them extra outs. This time of year, that's the last thing you want to do because most teams are going to make you pay. It was a tough lesson today," Cummins said.
Matt Seykora started on the mound for the Huskies and made it through two and one-third innings before being removed for Gavin Rein. While Seykora ultimately surrendered 10 runs, it wasn't due to poor pitching. He walked only a single batter and kept both his four-seam fastball and 12-6 curveball in and around the strike zone. But nine New Prague hits plus four Owatonna errors pushed him out of the game.
Williams led the Huskies' charge offensively, going 3-for-4 at the plate with four RBI. Seykora and Taylor Bogen also contributed multi-hit games, going 2-for-4. Rein pitched one and two-thirds innings in relief, surrendering only two runs.
Owatonna will once again take the field this coming Tuesday when they face off against the No. 8 seeded Rochester John Marshall Rockets, who dropped their game against No. 1 Farmington 11-1, to begin the consolation portion of the section tournament. The Huskies will be required to win at least their next five games without dropping a single one to qualify for the state tournament.
"We have more baseball. We need to get beat again to get knocked out of the tournament, so we're going to try to keep the heads up and put in a good practice on Monday and hopefully play a better game on Tuesday," Cummins said.
First pitch is scheduled for 5 p.m. at Dartts Park.