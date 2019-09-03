The Owatonna freshman football team opened the season with a 16-6 loss to Chaska on Wednesday, Aug. 28.
The Huskies starter the game with an 11-play drive, but stalled inside the Hawks’ 30 yard line. Chaska responded with the first of its two early touchdowns on a 78-yard pass on their first snap of the game.
Owatonna then fumbled on the ensuing offensive series and the opportunistic Hawks scooped up the loose ball and ran into the end zone from 34 yards out to grab a 16-0 lead.
The Huskies were able to get inside the Chaska 30 three more times in the game, but could only come up with one touchdown when Delsin Lussier capped an 11-play march with a 4-yard rushing touchdown early in the second half.
Drew Kretlow and Owen Korbel led the linebackers in tackles while defensive back Ayden Walter intercepted one pass.
Lussier led the team with 63 yards rushing and Kretlow added 31. Quarterback Mason Blum accumulated 61 yards of total offense.
The Huskies’ next game is Sept. 9 in Northfield.