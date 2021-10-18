Heading into the Section 1AAA Girls Soccer tournament, the Owatonna Huskies were awarded the sixth seed and were slated to face the No. 3 seeded Farmington Tigers in the opening round of the tournament. The Huskies went on the road and lost to the Tigers 2-0.
After a scoreless 40 minutes of play in the first half, the Tigers took the lead halfway through the second half, putting pressure on the Huskies to tie things up.
Owatonna made a change and put a heavy focus on pushing its players up in hope to get a game-tying goal to keep their playoff hopes alive. However, Farmington capitalized on this and broke out on the attack and recorded a dagger goal with eight seconds remaining to cement its win over the Huskies.
Senior goalkeeper Auna Johnson posted 24 saves for the Huskies with the two goals allowed.
“We played really well. We had a lot of chances offensively and had more possession than we did last time we played them,” said Owatonna head coach Nate Gendron. “Not what we wanted as our season ended but our girls gave it everything and played well. We had to face a lot of adversity this year and were able to be resilient and bounce back.”
Girl’s soccer is in the full swing of the offseason and will return back to the field next fall for the 2022 regular season.