Joan Conway has had a soft spot for the game of basketball since she was a little girl.
"I always loved playing [basketball]," she said as she gazed longingly and lovingly upon a local youth girls basketball putting up a few shots just prior to beginning practice. "I had a younger brother and [we lived] out on the farm, so that's what we did."
When her father passed away while she was still young, her mother took it upon herself to keep her kids engaged in extracurricular activities. However, they only had one car, meaning mom was the only mode of transportation, so both her and her brother were forced to pick a single sport. For Conway, the decision was easy.
"Basketball was the first sport I picked, so I just clung onto it."
Her basketball career continued after graduating from Waseca High School as she played four years at the College of St. Benedict's near St. Cloud where she met one of the most influential people in her life, a nun named Sister Lois who recently turned 90-years-old.
"[She] would tell [the St. Benedict's women basketball players] stories and followed women's sports like crazy. She would tell stories of her fight. She would go to the principal [when she was in school] and argue that girls should be able to [participate in gym class]. They would break into the gym to play basketball. So, she would just cheer women on like crazy."
Conway said that she had never really considered the inequities between men's and women's sports before meeting Sister Lois. Sure, she remembers campaigning for the pep band to play before girl's basketball games when she was in high school and trying to convince the school administrators that the back wall of the gym should be open for like they were during boy's games, but the impact of what she was vying for didn't sink in until Sister Lois entered her life.
"It was a big deal. It was a huge deal...The two teams were treated a little bit differently."
---
Blatant forms of sexism and the unfair treatment of women, particularly in the world of sports, is often seen as a thing of the past these days. Women's sports are readily available on television and there are even a number of assistant coaches at the NBA level who are are female, after all.
However, the inequity experienced by women in sports reared its ugly head once again this past week when a TikTok video published by University of Oregon basketball player Sedona Prince went viral. In it, Prince showed that while the men's teams were provided with a complete Division I-level weight room to workout in while they were at the NCAA men's national tournament in Indiana, the women were given a set of dumbbells.
The inequalities don't stop at just the weight room, either. Criticism has also be directed at the NCAA ranging from the so-called "swag bags" provided to each athlete who participates in the tournament — the men's was much larger and the women got a hair scrunchy — to the lack of in-your-face branding of "March Madness" during the broadcasts of the women's tournament compared to the men's.
While a full weight room was eventually shipped to San Antonio, Texas for the women's tournament, the damage in the public eye was already done.
Prince's video has been viewed over 17 million times on Twitter alone and has been shared by everyone from prominent sports writers around the world to the Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry. Prominent women's basketball coach Dawn Staley of the University of South Carolina released a statement that read, in part, "In a season that has been focused on justice and equality it's disheartening to that we are addressing the glaring deficiencies and inequalities in the WOMEN'S (emphasis her's) and men's NCAA Tournament experiences for the student-athletes."
The inequalities that women experience in sports is not a thing of the past.
---
Lindsey Hugstad-Vaa is under no illusions that inequity still runs rampant in men and women in sports, however, she also acknowledge's that progress has been made.
"It's just amazing how many opportunities [exist] for girls now in sports. And how many AAU teams there are and how much families really support their daughters in sports. That is really fun to see," Hustad-Vaa said after an Owatonna girls basketball game earlier this month.
Hugstad-Vaa, an Apple Valley, Minnesota native who attended The Breck School before playing basketball at the University of Maine from 2003-2007, is the head girl's basketball coach at Owatonna after following with Albert Lea and Chanhassen. She appeared in 113 games, starting 24, during her four years in the Pine Tree State and averaged 7.5 points per game as a senior.
Coaching high schoolers has renewed the gratitude she has for her experiences as a woman in sports.
"[I'm thankful for the] opportunities that I was given as a kid [as well as] my parents traveling around the country in the summers for AAU tournaments. I went to a school about 30 miles away from where we lived so that I could play basketball for a good coach and a good team. Just the sacrifices that they made, really made high school a memorable experience."
Hugstad-Vaa enjoys seeing young girls embrace the idea of being an athlete and provided with opportunities that those before them weren't been able to experience, at least to the same degree.
"It's really fun seeing the girls in camps and traveling and they're just so excited to play in sports and it wasn't always like that. It's really fun to see girls in the halls that are athletes and proud of it."
While she is a basketball coach, she possesses a sense of responsibility to get young girls out for sports, whatever it may be.
"[G]et out for cross country, do soccer, do something because you build so much confidence and positive body image in sports. You learn about teamwork and adversity and when things get tough, you don't fold right away. I think getting involved in any sport and finding success in it is really important for girls, for their confidence and for their self-worth."
Conway has a similar driving, focusing on elevating girl's and women's sports so that they have equal support of the boys and men. She is an avid consumer of women's sports-related content and frequently discusses watching the Minnesota Lynx, the state's WNBA franchise, with her athletes during summer practices.
"When we have summer ball, we talk about, 'The Lynx are on tonight. You should watch it!' And kids do watch it and that's kind of cool."
Both Conway and Hugstad-Vaa feel well supported by the communities of Waseca and Owatonna — they independently described the level of support as "phenomenal" — but believe that progress can still be made, in general.
For Conway, there is no easy answer for what it will take for society to take the so-called next step. But there is a simply thing everyone can do that will help.
"[H]onoring what women can do athletically. We'll never do the same as what men can do. The beauty of the WNBA game...when you sit back and don't mock it and just give it a chance, you're just in awe of what [they can do]...Hopefully people will look at that and not compare, but just honor what's happening."