Owatonna girls soccer team rolled to its most lopsided victory of the season, 12-0 victory over Faribault on senior night Thursday at Lincoln Elementary School-Owatonna Soccer Complex.
Senior striker Hillary Haarstad led the Huskies' attack with four points on a hat trick and an assist.
Also with multiple points, senior midfielder Ezra Oien collected three assists.
Three players finished with two points each. Junior midfielder Abby Vetsch and senior midfielders Holly Buytaert and Marlee Dutton all netted a goal and an assist.
The Huskies didn't take long to score, jumping to a 3-0 lead in the first 5 minutes of the first half on goals by Haarstad (unassisted at 37:18), Lydia Nelson (assisted by Haarstad at 36:50) and Haarstad's second goal (assisted by Vetsch at 35:55).
The Huskies scored four more goals in the first half to take a 7-0 lead at halftime: Norah Savage (assisted by Oien at 18:07), Haarstad (assisted by Kennedy Schammel at 17:16), Vetsch (unassisted at 15:35), and Buytaert (assisted by Dutton at 3:44).
Owatonna continued to score in the second half with five more goals, starting with Taylor Schlauderaff (assisted by Oien at 36:06). Then, Janessa Moore (assisted by Oien at 31:45) scored, followed by Sarah Snitker (assisted by Aubri Werk at 24:34), Lexi Nelson (unassisted free kick at 9:43) and Dutton (assisted by Buytaert with 0:43 remaining).
Goalkeeper Auna Johnson earned the shutout, the fourth of the season for the Huskies.
The previous high scoring game for Owatonna was a 9-0 victory over Austin on Sept. 9.
The 11 Owatonna seniors were announced and honored on the field prior to the game: Emma Wolff, Lexi Nelson, Lydia Nelson, Taylor Schlauderaff, Marlee Dutton, Hillary Haarstad, Arianna Shornock, Janessa Moore, Emelia Marks, Holly Buytaert and Auna Johnson.
Owatonna, which improved to 7-4 overall and 5-2 in the Big 9 Conference, travels to Rochester John Marshall at 7 p.m. Tuesday and hosts Mankato West at 7 p.m. Thursday at Lincoln Elementary School-Owatonna Soccer Complex.
Faribault (1-8, 0-5) journeys to New Ulm at noon Saturday at Eagles Stadium and entertains Rochester Century at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Faribault Soccer Complex.
Big 9 Girls Soccer Standings
Conference Overall
School Wins Losses Ties Wins Losses Ties
Rochester Century 6 1 0 7 3 2
Mankato East 5 1 0 8 2 0
Mankato West 5 1 1 8 2 1
Winona 4 2 0 6 2 1
Owatonna 5 2 0 7 4 0
Rochester Mayo 4 2 1 4 4 1
Red Wing 5 4 0 7 4 0
Rochester John Marshall 2 5 0 2 5 0
Northfield 2 5 0 2 7 0
Austin 1 5 0 1 7 0
Albert Lea 1 6 0 2 8 0
Faribault 0 5 0 1 8 0