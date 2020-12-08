The Gopher Conference announced its all-conference team selections and its sportsmanship award winners.
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown senior Toryn Richards won the 2020 Player of the Year award after a distinguished career where she finished with 1,185 career kills, 1,441 career digs and 132 career ace serves. She’s a four-time all-conference selection. At the state level, she earned a spot on the Minnesota Volleyball Coaches Association Class A all-state team in 2019 and the 2019 Wells Fargo Class A All-Tournament team for Class A.
Other first team all-conference selections in the area included: Bethlehem Academy libero Brianna Radatz, W-E-M setter Ellie Ready, W-E-M outside hitter Kylie Pittmann and Medford middle hitter Kinsey Cronin.
Area second-team selections included: New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva’s outside hitter Kendall Johnson, Bethlehem Academy middle hitter Kennedy Tutak, Medford setter Jenna Berg, W-E-M libero Autumn Taylor and Medford outside hitter Isabel DeLeon.
Area players picked for honorable mention recognition include: Blooming Prairie sophomore middle hitter Sierra Larson, Bethlehem Academy sophomore setter Reagan Kangas, W-E-M junior middle hitter Alex Heuss, Medford junior middle hitter Clara Kniefel and NRHEG senior setter Grace Tufte.
Bethlehem Academy’s Jennifer Robert, Blooming Prairie’s Abby Hefling, Medford’s Lily Roehrick, W-E-M’s Allison Rients and NRHEG’s Hallie Schultz received sportsmanship awards.