MEDFORD — If the Medford football team believes in moral victories, Friday night's performance against Blooming Prairie would certainly fall squarely into that category.
Hosting the No. 1-ranked defending Class A state champions from roughly 25 miles south on the other end of Steele County, the Tigers never led, but had the Awesome Blossoms on the ropes for longer than most might have expected.
Ultimately, a few too many big plays in the passing game spelled the difference in the Blooming Prairie's 26-15 victory in Mid Southeast District action on Friday night.
The teams nearly finished even in total yardage with the Tigers dominating on the ground and the Blossoms finding success through the air. Medford churned out 262 rushing yards while 292 of BP's 328 yards came via the pass.
Drew Kittelson found Mitchell Fiebiger striding behind the defense wide open for a pair of touchdown throws in the first half and helped the Blossoms snag a 14-7 lead at the break before making several key throws down the stretch to help seal the victory, handing BPHS its largest lead of the game at 26-7 when he hit Cole Christianson for a 44-yard strike with 8:11 left in the fourth quarter.
But as they had already proven, Medford wasn't going to go down easy, answering with a 28-yard touchdown run by Josiah Hedensten less than three minutes later.
The Blossoms, though, took the ball on the ensuing possession and sapped the remaining 5:46 off the clock to secure the victory, converting two back-breaking fourth downs on the drive.
In the first quarter, the Tigers answered the bell on Fiebiger’s first touchdown when speedy Jack Paulson zipped around the right edge and sprinted into the end zone from 79 yards out. Paulson carried much of the offensive load for the Tigers, chewing up a career-high 181 yards on 30 yards and scoring one TD.
Justin Ristau — making his second career start in replacement of multi-year all-district performer Willie VonRuden — displayed a level of elusiveness that will serve him well as the Tigers’ quarterback and finished with 46 yards on the ground and 48 yards through the air.
The speedy and athletic Hedensten also made his mark, compiling 16 tackles while scoring Medford’s lone touchdown in the second half. The do-it-all senior, who has been clocked at a swift 4.77 seconds in the 40-yard dash, racked up 77 total yards of offense, 35 rushing and 42 receiving. Tate Hermes added nine tackles and one sack.
Fresh off an electric career debut as the Blossoms’ new signal-caller, Kittelson finished 19-for-24 for 292 yards and four touchdowns, giving him 751 total yards of offense (passing and rushing) and nine touchdowns in just two games.
The Awesome Blossoms (2-0) were held to just 36 yards on the ground, but took advantage of 50 yards in Medford penalties.
Bradley Simon scored on a 7-yard touchdown reception to extend the Blossoms' lead to 20-6 early in the third quarter.
UP NEXT
Medford: The Tigers will play their second consecutive home game on Saturday night when they host Goodhue (1-1) at 7 p.m. The Wildcats are 1-1 and coming off a 53-8 loss to Lewiston-Altura.
Blooming Prairie: The Blossoms will look to extend their winning streak to 16 games when they take the long trip to Lewiston-Altura (1-1) and square off against their second consecutive Class AA opponent on Friday at 7 p.m.