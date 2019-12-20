From the electric homecourt advantage, to the crisp offensive execution, to the outstanding play of its blossoming sophomore duo, the Owatonna boys basketball team had a lot going for it on Friday night.
Rochester Mayo simply had Gabe Madsen.
Jumping on the shoulders of their star Division I-bound swingman, the Spartans summarily erased a 12-point deficit in a 6-minute span — and in the swish of the net — stole a three-point advantage when Madsen drained an off-balance 3-pointer from halfcourt a fraction of a second before the halftime buzzer sounded at the OHS gymnasium.
Though Evan Dushek and Brayden Williams pumped life into the Huskies and combined for 65 eye-popping points, Madsen’s bulls-eye shooting and effortless play-making was simply too much to overcome in a high-octane 100-86 Big Nine Conference shootout loss at home.
Madsen — who will be joining his brother, Mason, at the University of Cincinnati next season — splashed six 3-pointers, handed out four assists and put an exclamation-point on his 44-point outing by flushing home a two-handed dunk on a one-man breakaway just before the final clock expired in the second half.
Not to be out-done, Owatonna’s 6-foot-7 throwback center, Dushek, exploded for a career-high 37 points to go with 13 rebounds and three assists.
Adding an additional layer to the Huskies’ burgeoning one-two offensive punch, Williams posted the second 20-plus point outing of his young career, connected on 9 of 17 shots overall — four of which came from beyond the arc — and scored 28 points.
Owatonna’s jitter-bug point guard, Nolan Burmeister, hit a pair of huge mid-range jumpers in the first half and handed out eight assists while relentlssly hounding Mason Madsen on the other end of the floor, holding the much-taller 6-5 combo-guard to 0-for-4 from downtown and 16 points.
With 7 minutes, 8 seconds left in the second half Mason Masden was whistled for his third technical foul and ejected from the game. By that point, though, Gabe Madsen had already seized full control of the contest — surpassing 35 points at the 10:05-mark — and helping Mayo stake a 78-65 lead.
The Huskies clawed within single digits on a few occasions in the game’s final five minutes, but when Mayo drifted into full keep-away mode leading by 11 points with just under 2:00 on the clock, the outcome became inevitable.
The Huskies shot a blistering 55.9% from the field in the first half before cooling off in the second, finishing at 48.5%.
Most possessions for the Spartans either ended in a made basket or a miscue as they shot 66% from the floor while serving up 18 turnovers.
Mayo connected on 10 shots from beyond the arc, three of which came from Michael Sharp at critical junctions in both halves. Sharp finished 8-for-8 from the field and scored 20 points. He made two 3-pointers in the final 2:30 of the first half, the second of which tied the game at 47-47.
