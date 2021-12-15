Returning to their home court Tuesday night, the New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva Panthers got a second look at an improved Le Sueur-Henderson squad that faced off with them in a preseason scrimmage.
Despite the improvements, the Panthers continued their reign of dominance in the opening weeks of the girls basketball season with a 78-48 win over the Giants to improve to 5-0 on the season.
Junior guard Sidney Schultz and senior guard Sophie Stork both recorded a double-double against LSH. Schultz posted a team-high 26 points and 11 rebounds and Stork finished right behind her in scoring with 21 points and 11 rebounds.
As a team, the Panthers were active on the boards throughout the game with 52 rebounds.
Hallie Schultz added eight rebounds, Erin Jacobson and Sarah George snared six, Faith Nielsen nabbed four, and Andrea Briggs, Madison Murray and Preslie Nielsen finished with two each.
Scoring wise, NRHEG got a pair of eight point performances out of Jacobson and Hallie Schultz, along with six points from Geroge and Preslie Nielsen.
“We played them in a scrimmage at the start of the season and LSH has improved in just a couple of weeks,” NRHEG coach Onika Peterson said. “We adjusted our defense in the second half, after they hit a couple of threes on us in the first. We did a great job rebounding throughout the whole night. Our outside shooting was not where it has been the last couple of games so because of our second and third chance shot opportunities it really helped our offense.”
The Panthers will look to go 6-0 overall and 3-0 in the Gopher Conference Friday night when they host Triton.