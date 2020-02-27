SEMIFINAL: Shakopee 46, Owatonna 17
Colliding with an opponent with more bullets in its chamber than any team in all of Class AAA, the Huskies simply couldn’t keep pace with nationally-ranked Shakopee and lost in the state championship semifinals.
A 29-point defeat, though, is actually much closer than most opponents have come against Minnesota’s blossoming big school wrestling juggernaut.
The defending state champion Sabres, who are ranked No. 21 in the nation according to InterMat, came into the match against the Huskies on the heels of a 75-6 victory over state-ranked and unseeded Hastings.
Against Owatonna, though, it was a much different story.
In fact, the Huskies snatched a brief 3-0 lead when Cael Robb defeated Leo Tukhlynovych by 2-1 decision at 106 piund, but Owatonna went winless in the next five matches and fell behind for good. In the stretch, Shakopee deployed four individuals ranked first or second in the state, including former OHS student-athlete Blake West at 113 pounds. West ignited the 23-0 scoring spurt by pinning Owen Thorn before No. 1 Paxton Creese (major decision), No. 2 Pierson Manville (tech fall) and No. 2 Ben Lunn (tech fall) each rang-up bonus points.
Ninth-ranked Jacob Reinardy found himself in a see-saw battle against Seth Bakken and came up short 6-4 in sudden-victory at 138. The Owatonna sophomore grabbed a 4-3 lead with 33 seconds remaining in the third period but Bakken wiggled out to level the score and ultimately the sudden-death extra session.force
Trailing 23-3, Owatonna went to work and made things interesting by reeling off three consecutive wins to draw within 23-14 after No. 9 Kaden Nelson held on against Jadon Hellerud, 4-3. Prior to Nelson’s decision, Jerez Autridge secured a 2-1 win over Riley Quern at 145 and top-ranked Landen Johnson won by tech fall over D.J. Smith at 152.
The nine-point margin proved to be as close as the Huskies would come as the Sabres won the next four matches, three by pin and one by tech fall.
Even Owatonna’s No. 4-ranked Isaiah Noeldner didn’t have it easy and wrestled from behind for the majority of his bout against the much-smaller Jade Trelstad at heavyweight. Trailing 5-4 as the clock ticked deep into the third period, Noeldner remained composed and used a thunderous two-legged takedown with 44 seconds on the clock to score the match-winning points in the 6-5 decision.
QUARTERFINAL: Owatonna 33, Forest Lake 29
From Cael Robb's pivotal major decision in a high-profile swing-match to kick things off to Isaiah Noeldner's emphatic conclusion at heavyweight, there were a lot of heroes Owatonna against Forest Lake in the Huskies' thrilling victory.
OHS trailed by two points heading into the heavyweight round, meaning all the Huskies needed to do was win by a decision.
Noeldner, though, decided to dispose of any possible drama and tilted Travis Wiese to his back before securing the pin 37 seconds into the opening period. The victory comes two weeks after Noeldner stamped the Huskies' trip to state by defeating Nick Lopez by fall in Owatonna's one-point win over Northfield in the Section 1-AAA championship round.
Against the deep and talented Rangers, OHS head coach Adam Woitalla elected to bump-up veterans Kaden Nelson, Matt Seykora, Ethan Stockwell and Quincy Price one weight class, and the Huskies finished 2-2 in the span with Price's loss coming by 6-2 decision against No. 4-ranked Pedro Castillo at 220 pounds to set the table for Noeldner at heavyweight.
OHS grabbed momentum early when No. 9-ranked Cael Robb dominated No. 7 Jeremiah VanAcker at 106 pounds, pulling away for an 8-0 major decision and securing a huge bonus point in a spot Forest Lake typically doesn't lose.
Y.J. Eveillard's high-scoring 16-13 victory at 120 was Owatonna's only victory over the next four weight classes as the Rangers snatched a 16-7 lead after 132 pounds.
Jacob Reinardy stopped the bleeding by defeating Cole Decker 5-3 and triggered a three-match OHS winning streak that was capped by Landen Johnson's second period pin of Logan Collins at 152.
From there, Andrew Nirk saved two important bonus points by losing 10-0 before Nelson and Seykora secured back-to-back major decisions to hand Owatonna a 26-20 lead.