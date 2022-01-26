The gap between the Owatonna Huskies and every other Big 9 team continues to grow as the Huskies extended their conference record to 9-0 with their 79-45 victory at Red Wing on Tuesday night. The Huskies have now won five games in a row.
Owatonna’s 34-point win over the Wingers was powered by senior guard Brayden Williams, who recorded his season high in scoring with 32 points while shooting 63% from the field (12-for-19) and 33.3% from three (3-for-9). Williams also added eight steals, five assists and five rebounds.
The shots were falling for Owatonna, which finished the game shooting nearly 61% from the floor and 52% from beyond the arc.
Senior forward Evan Dushek posted 17 points, eight rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal. Senior guard Blake Burmeister knocked down four of his five 3-point attempts to finish third in scoring with 12 points.
The 45 points allowed to Red Wing marks the second-lowest point total scored against Owatonna all season and the lowest since the Huskies 61-44 win over Mankato West.
The Wingers had trouble shooting the ball in the first half after going 8-for-22 from the field and 3-for-11 from three, which helped the Huskies jump out to a 34-21 lead going into halftime.
Red Wing started converting at a much more efficient clip in the second half, but Owatonna had issues missing the net after converting 15-for-20 from the field (75 percent) and 7-for-9 from three (77.8 percent).
The Huskies (10-2 overall, 9-0 Big 9) looks to extend their winning streak and run of dominance in conference when they go on the road Friday against Albert Lea (1-10 overall, 0-9 Big 9) before returning home Monday to host Albert Lea.