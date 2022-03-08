Given all the adversity that the New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva Panthers faced in their eventual 70-64 loss to the Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial Knights in the Section 2AA South subsection finals, it could have been easy to roll over.
Up against an offensive-talented Knights team spearheaded by junior guards Olivia Harazin and Lauren Cooper — who had little issue knocking down shots — while dealing with foul trouble, the Panthers had a lot going against them.
But with a no-quit mentality, NRHEG buckled down and gave the subsection top-seeded Knights a run for their money, which ultimately fell just short of qualifying the Panthers for the Section 2AA championship a year after winning five games.
There was no secret that in order to win, the Panthers would have to find a way to slow the dynamic scoring of Harazin and Cooper, who started off red=hot behind an and-one by Cooper and one of Harazin’s five first-half 3-pointers.
“We knew that they had big, heavy hitters between No. 1 and No. 2 with Harazin and Cooper, [Katelin] Flack went off when we played them at the holiday tournament, [Ella Voges] also went off on us a little bit,” said NRHEG head coach Onika Peterson. “We tried to switch up our defense as much as possible, trying to keep them up on their toes. We had just put in a couple new defenses in the last couple days just to try to keep them guessing. The girls worked extremely hard for only having two days in learning both defenses and switching how many on them. I thought they did a good job.”
Paired with another made 3-pointer, NRHEG found itself in a 9-0 hole in the blink of an eye, but elected to roll with the punches and gradually clawed its ways back into it.
Led by senior guard Sophie Stork, the Panthers began to pick up the pace after troubles with turning the ball over and missing out on a couple of rebounds on both ends of the floor.
After Cooper drained a 3-pointer for LCWM to put it up 38-23, the Panthers went on a 7-2 run with a basket by Faith Nielsen to help NRHEG enter halftime trailing only 40-30.
“I think coming into it, we knew we had to play loose and confident,” said senior guard Sophie Stork. “We knew they were a very good and very quick team, but that it wasn’t impossible. We just had to work hard, which we did. There’s no question we left it all out on the floor. Just fell a little short.”
Towards the tail end of the half, the Panthers began to run into another major problem that plagued them in the end: foul trouble.
One of the key things that helped the Waseca Bluejays nearly knock off the Knights and take their spot in the subsection finals was getting Harazin into early foul trouble and forcing the offense to run mainly through Cooper.
With half the amount of offensive firepower out on the court, the Bluejays were able to chip their way back into it after a slow start.
NRHEG had the opposite going for it. LCWM’s duo finished with 52 combined points behind 29 from Harazin and 23 from Cooper with only one combined foul.
On the Panthers’ end, Stork and junior guard Erin Jacobson both notched three fouls in the first half and spent any time on the court in the second half playing in foul trouble. The end result saw Jacobson foul out and Stork finishing with four fouls.
NRHEG came out in the second half more prepared, despite some foul concerns, and the no-quit mentality led the Panthers to an 8-0 run to bring the game within a basket around two and a half minutes into the half.
“We talked about, ‘don’t just give up, don’t just roll over,’ anything can happen, you’ve gotta take chances and come out strong in the second half,” Peterson said. “They absolutely did that. Being down by 10 and cutting it to two, we just couldn’t get over the hump.”
Harazin and Cooper eventually reemerged to help build LCWM’s back to near 10 points, but Stork and Jacobson led another run that ended with Stork knocking down a 3-pointer with around 11 minutes left to make it 48-47.
With the clock winding down, the Knights made use of their cross court passing offense and played keep away from NRHEG for as long as possible in an attempt to burn off the remaining minutes of the game.
Stork scored NRHEG’s final four baskets, but LCWM iced the win to place the Panthers as the subsection runner-ups.
In what was her final high school basketball game as a NRHEG Panther, Stork recorded a valiant 28-point performance and helped set the Panthers up for a bright return in the 2022-23 season.
“It’s definitely special,” Stork said. “The big court, the big lights, it gets the adrenaline going. I knew it could be my last game and that I just had to give my absolute all. That’s what I tried to do and be a leader for my team as the only senior.”