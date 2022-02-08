For a five-game stretch, the Owatonna Huskies were finally able to see the full potential of the team in every aspect of the game. That was disrupted Saturday night, when the Huskies faced a slight hiccup with a 4-0 loss at Northfield.
The winning streak featured wins against Rochester John Marshall, Red Wing, Mankato West, Rochester Century and Rochester Mayo.
The Huskies had a difficult time Saturday capturing the offensive prowess that they’ve seen in their win streak. After notching 27 total goals across the five games, Northfield held them scoreless on 21 total shots.
Northfield also recorded four goals, which included a three-goal second period, and marked the most Owatonna has let in since its 8-3 loss to Academy of Holy Angels on Jan. 13.
Senior goaltender Preston Meier got the start for Owatonna and recorded 28 saves on the 32 shots he faced for a .875 save percentage in 51 minutes on the ice.
Despite the loss, Owatonna (7-13-1 overall, 6-5-1 conference) sits in a tie for fourth place with 21 points in the Big 9 standings alongside Century. Northfield, who completed the regular season sweep of the Huskies, sit comfortably at the top of the standings with 29 points.
The Huskies have three more regular-season games remaining and will return to the Steele County Four Seasons Centre on Thursday night to host Mankato East/Loyola.