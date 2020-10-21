The conference-champion Medford boys cross country team led all area schools with three first-team all-conference performers this past season.
According to a press release from Gopher Conference Executive Director, Jeff Annis, the Tigers’ Tyler Stursa, Cohen Stursa and Austin Erickson occupied three of the five first-team spots behind conference champion Cole Stencel of Maple River. Tyler Stursa paced Medford — and trailed only Stencel overall — with a time of 18 minutes, 11 second while Cohen Stursa was next at 18:30 (fourth overall). Erickson posted the sixth-best clock at 18:59.
Blooming Prairie’s Hosea Baker also made the top unit with an 18:55.
Other Medford boys that received Gopher Conference accolades include: Casey Chambers (second-team), Garrett Fitzgerald (second-team), Brock Merritt (second-team) and Cohen O’Connor (Sportsmanship).
Blooming Prairie’s Joe Pirkl was also named to the Sportsmanship list, which, according to the release, honors student-athletes who “were a member of the varsity roster during the season or at the end of the regular season…(and) are someone who exemplified good sportsmanship qualities.”
NRHEG’s Daniel Nydegger, Jacob Karl and George Roesler garnered third-team accolades while Samuel Christensen made the Sportsmanship list.
As a team, the Tigers — who won their first conference title in 2018 — clinched their third consecutive league title with 31 points during the annual meet in early-October, well ahead of W-E-M’s 50. Medford placed five runners in the top 10 and was followed by Maple River’s three.
On the girls side, the only area runner to make the first-team squad was the Panthers’ Quinn VanMaldeghem, posting the league’s second-best average of 21:59.
The Blossoms’ Emily Miller was given honorable mention consideration while teammate Ashleigh Alwes was honored as one of the Sportsmanship recipients.
Medford did not qualify an individual for all-conference, but Clara Thurnau recognized on the Sportsmanship list.
Individually, Maple River’s Claire McGregor took home top honors at the annual Gopher Conference meet while JWP/WEM won the race with 36 points.