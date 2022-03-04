The MSHSL state individual state wrestling tournament started Friday morning at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, with a number of athletes from Steele County in action against the state's best.
For Owatonna, Landen Johnson won twice to advance to the championship semifinals in the 160-pound weight class. He's the lone Husky still in contention for a state title, but Cael Robb (132) and Jacob Reinardy (170) both secured wrestleback wins Friday night to advance to Saturday's consolation quarterfinals. Isabelle Townley (107) and Rian Grunwald are also both scheduled to wrestle for the first time Saturday in the girls championship semifinals.
For Medford, Charley Elwood (138) and Tate Hermes (160) both won twice to advance to their championship semifinals. Tommy Elwood, meanwhile, is still alive at 126 in the consolation quarterfinals.
For NRHEG, Ralph Roesler (195) and Makota Misgen (285) both won twice to advance into their respective championship semifinals. Nikolas Petsinger is still alive in the 132 consolation quarterfinals, while Annabelle Petsinger (120) is set to wrestle in the girls championship semifinals.
The consolation quarterfinals are scheduled to start at 9 a.m. Saturday, followed by the championship semifinals, consolation semifinals and girls championship semifinals in the early session.
The evening session starts at 4 p.m. with third-place and fifth-place matches, followed by the championship matches for boys and girls.
Full results from Friday for Owatonna, Medford, NRHEG and Westfield are listed below:
Owatonna results
113AAA
Lane Karsten (26-14) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Thomas Holmquist (St. Thomas Academy) 34-10 won by decision over Lane Karsten (Owatonna) 26-14 (Dec 5-3)
132AAA
Cael Robb (39-5) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Cael Robb (Owatonna) 39-5 won by major decision over Luke Timko (Centennial) 13-6 (MD 14-1)
Quarterfinal - Jayden Haueter (Apple Valley) 40-8 won by decision over Cael Robb (Owatonna) 39-5 (Dec 2-1)
Cons. Round 1 - Cael Robb (Owatonna) 39-5 won by major decision over Michael Gillette (Chaska/Chanhassen Stormhawks) 30-18 (MD 8-0)
145AAA
Kanin Hable (20-15) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Kanin Hable (Owatonna) 20-15 won by forfeit over Brendan Howes (Anoka) 48-6 (For.)
Quarterfinal - Dane Jorgensen (Bemidji) 33-5 won by decision over Kanin Hable (Owatonna) 20-15 (Dec 4-0)
Cons. Round 1 - Carter Berggren (Prior Lake) 22-19 won by decision over Kanin Hable (Owatonna) 20-15 (Dec 5-1)
160AAA
Landen Johnson (41-3) placed 6th and scored 0.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Landen Johnson (Owatonna) 41-3 won by fall over Dylan Cariveau (Roseville Area) 19-14 (Fall 2:43)
Quarterfinal - Landen Johnson (Owatonna) 41-3 won by decision over Marcell Booth (Apple Valley) 36-11 (Dec 6-0)
170AAA
Jacob Reinardy (35-9) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Jacob Reinardy (Owatonna) 35-9 won by decision over Damien Bentho (Brainerd) 24-15 (Dec 7-3)
Quarterfinal - Adam Cherne (Wayzata) 48-3 won by decision over Jacob Reinardy (Owatonna) 35-9 (Dec 7-0)
Cons. Round 1 - Jacob Reinardy (Owatonna) 35-9 won in sudden victory - 1 over Treytin Byers (Cambridge-Isanti) 35-12 (SV-1 3-1)
195AAA
Andrew Nirk (16-20) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Antonio Menard (Lakeville North) 26-11 won by decision over Andrew Nirk (Owatonna) 16-20 (Dec 6-0)
Medford results
106A
Luis Lopez (29-16) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Luis Lopez (Medford) 29-16 won by decision over Adam Devlaeminck (Minneota) 26-12 (Dec 9-5)
Quarterfinal - Wyatt Novitzki (Holdingford) 35-3 won by injury default over Luis Lopez (Medford) 29-16 (Inj. 3:27)
Cons. Round 1 - Dalton Wilson (LeSueur-Henderson) 28-11 won by decision over Luis Lopez (Medford) 29-16 (Dec 6-2)
126A
Tommy Elwood (36-8) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Tommy Elwood (Medford) 36-8 won by decision over Bolton Thesing (Dover-Eyota) 39-13 (Dec 5-0)
Quarterfinal - Alex Diederich (Royalton/Upsala) 43-4 won by decision over Tommy Elwood (Medford) 36-8 (Dec 5-2)
Cons. Round 1 - Tommy Elwood (Medford) 36-8 won by decision over Troy Van Keulen (Minneota) 26-13 (Dec 4-1)
138A
Charley Elwood (19-1) placed 6th and scored 0.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Charley Elwood (Medford) 19-1 won by decision over Carter Coauette (Crookston) 35-14 (Dec 10-5)
Quarterfinal - Charley Elwood (Medford) 19-1 won by fall over Thomas Freking (Jackson County Central) 43-10 (Fall 3:13)
152A
Garron Hoffman (25-10) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Jett Thoreson (St. Charles) 37-5 won by fall over Garron Hoffman (Medford) 25-10 (Fall 1:59)
Cons. Round 1 - Landon Gode (LPGE-Browerille Wolves) 33-2 won by decision over Garron Hoffman (Medford) 25-10 (Dec 9-2)
160A
Tate Hermes (37-7) placed 6th and scored 0.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Tate Hermes (Medford) 37-7 won by decision over Treyton Thesing (Dover-Eyota) 29-13 (Dec 9-2)
Quarterfinal - Tate Hermes (Medford) 37-7 won by decision over Eion Ness (United North Central Warriors) 44-8 (Dec 3-1)
182A
Dylan Heiderscheidt (31-11) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Carson Gilbert (Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa) 37-11 won by fall over Dylan Heiderscheidt (Medford) 31-11 (Fall 1:44)
NRHEG results
132A
Nikolas Petsinger (39-8) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Nikolas Petsinger (New Richland-H-E-G) 39-8 won by fall over Braden Thom (LPGE-Browerille Wolves) 38-6 (Fall 3:39)
Quarterfinal - Owen Denstad (Caledonia-Houston) 44-4 won by decision over Nikolas Petsinger (New Richland-H-E-G) 39-8 (Dec 3-2)
Cons. Round 1 - Nikolas Petsinger (New Richland-H-E-G) 39-8 won by fall over Johnny Cummings (St. Agnes) 27-20 (Fall 3:22)
195A
Ralph Roesler (44-2) placed 6th and scored 0.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Ralph Roesler (New Richland-H-E-G) 44-2 won by decision over Tyler Mix (Dover-Eyota) 18-9 (Dec 11-6)
Quarterfinal - Ralph Roesler (New Richland-H-E-G) 44-2 won in sudden victory - 1 over Torrey Carlson (United North Central Warriors) 38-13 (SV-1 3-1)
220A
Ben Hagen (15-12) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Gideon Ervasti (Bertha-Hewitt/Verndale/Parkers Prairie) 20-1 won by major decision over Ben Hagen (New Richland-H-E-G) 15-12 (MD 15-7)
Cons. Round 1 - Colton Long (Howard Lake-Waverly-Winstead) 29-16 won by fall over Ben Hagen (New Richland-H-E-G) 15-12 (Fall 2:02)
285A
Makota Misgen (41-6) placed 6th and scored 0.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Makota Misgen (New Richland-H-E-G) 41-6 won by decision over Cameron Scholten (Jackson County Central) 34-17 (Dec 1-0)
Quarterfinal - Makota Misgen (New Richland-H-E-G) 41-6 won by decision over Jackson Esping (Minneota) 12-1 (Dec 3-2)
Westfield results
120A
Bo Zwiener (32-6) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Masyn Patrick (Holdingford) 34-7 won by major decision over Bo Zwiener (Westfield Razorbacks) 32-6 (MD 9-1)
Cons. Round 1 - Gavin Albers (LPGE-Browerille Wolves) 43-3 won by decision over Bo Zwiener (Westfield Razorbacks) 32-6 (Dec 5-0)
138A
Cade Christianson (24-15) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Austin Kiecker (Bold) 43-2 won by fall over Cade Christianson (Westfield Razorbacks) 24-15 (Fall 2:00)
Cons. Round 1 - Nate Bobendrier (Pipestone Area) 35-13 won by decision over Cade Christianson (Westfield Razorbacks) 24-15 (Dec 4-2)
170A
Tyler Archer (31-8) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Tyler Archer (Westfield Razorbacks) 31-8 won by decision over Koby Endres (Wadena-Deek Creek) 25-8 (Dec 7-1)
Quarterfinal - Gabe Gorecki (Royalton/Upsala) 40-4 won by fall over Tyler Archer (Westfield Razorbacks) 31-8 (Fall 1:26)
Cons. Round 1 - Jaedin Johnson (Kenyon-Wanamingo) 39-4 won by decision over Tyler Archer (Westfield Razorbacks) 31-8 (Dec 4-1)