Hayfield held off Blooming Prairie 25-18, 27-25, 25-22 Wednesday in Hayfield.
The Blossoms (3-8) snapped a five-match losing streak Monday against Maple River with a 25-23, 25-16, 27-25 in Mapleton but couldn’t find a set against the Vikings (7-6) who dropped a five-set match with Medford Tuesday in Hayfield.
Macy Lembke led Blooming Prairie with 27 assists while Micalyn Trihus had a team-high 14 kills. Abby Hefling led the Blossoms with four blocks and added four kills.
Sierra Larson tallied five kills and Megan Oswald had seven kills. Both added two blocks.
Maren Forystek paced Blooming Prairie with 11 digs and Allison Krohnberg had nine.
The Blossoms wraps up the season Thursday against No. 2-ranked Waterville-Elysian-Morristown in Blooming Prairie.