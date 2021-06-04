Athletes from the Medford track and field team competed during the Section 1A subsection meet at Pine Island this past Tuesday afternoon with many earning the right to compete next week during the true section meet.
The Tiger boys finished second overall with a cumulative score of 149, finishing 24 points ahead of third place finisher Cannon Falls. Host Pine Island claimed first place with a whopping 336 points. The girls came in fourth with 129 points. Pine Island also took home the top spot during the girls' portion of the meet by scoring 279 points.
Two Medford High School records were broken as the events of the meet unfolded. Henry Grayson reset his own record in the 400-meter dash with a time of 51.41 seconds and the 4x200 relay team (Grayson, Brock Merritt, Cohen O'Connor, Kael Hermanstorfer) entered the record books with a time of 1:35.64. Grayson was also named the Gopher Conference Athlete of the Year following the meet.
The following athletes advanced to the section meet. The events in which they will be competing are provided in parenthesis: Jackie Cole (100-meter, 200-meter, long jump), Grayson (400-meter), Tyler Stursa (800-meter), Clara Kniefel (800-meter), Cohen Stursa (1,600-meter), George McCarthy (pole vault), Hermanstorfer (triple jump, shot put, discus), Mason Nagel (shot put), Dylan Heiderscheidt (shot put), Kinsey Cronin (shot put), Reagan Sutherland (shot put), MacKenzie Kellen (discus), Isabel Miller (discus), Abby Fitzgerald (discus), the girls 4x100 relay team (Peyton Snow, Payton Ristau, Hailey Hemann, Cole), the boys 4x200 relay team (Grayson, Merritt, O'Connor, Hermanstorfer), the boys 4x400 relay team (Merritt, O'Connor, T. Stursa, C. Stursa), the girls 4x400 relay team (Snow, Ristau, Annettee Kniefel, C. Kniefel) and the boys 4x800 relay team (Merritt, T. Stursa, Garrett Fitzgerald, C. Stursa).
The Section 1A meet begins on June 8 at Triton High School.