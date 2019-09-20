SORT OF SATISFYING: Owatonna plays well in several phases in 1-1 tie with Mayo

In soccer, not all ties are created equal, and if there’s any team that understands this all-too well, it’s the Owatonna boys.
Taking the field for the fourth time in seven days and seeking its first home win of the season, the Huskies matched Rochester Mayo blow-for-blow throughout an exhausting 80 minutes of regulation and 15 minutes of overtime, only to finish in yet another deadlock, 1-1.
Though obviously disappointed they didn’t win, the quality of the opponent and crispness of their execution helped ease the blow on Thursday night. The decision brings the Huskies’ record to 3-3-4 overall and 2-1-4 in Big Nine Conference action.
“Oh yeah, they feel better about this one,” Owatonna coach Bob Waypa said after the game. “When you get 30 scoring chances and tie, it doesn’t feel good. Tonight, when you get about four or five chances and score one goal and both teams go at each other — it’s Mayo and they are a top program and you play them even — it feels better. It was back and forth.”
Before Thursday’s game, the Huskies had tied a variety of opponents from just about every spectrum of the talent scale. Perhaps the most frustrating of the three previous deadlocks came Tuesday, Sept. 10 in a 1-1 decision at home against 3-8-1 Mankato East. The other two came on the road against Rochester Century (5-5-1) and Mankato West (6-2-1). In all three cases, OHS owned possession and created the vast majority of either team’s scoring chances.
Thursday was different.
According to Waypa, Mayo sent six scoring looks toward the net while the Huskies had five. Both defenses “bent but didn’t break” and made one major mistake apiece and that led to both goals. The Spartans were the first to get on the board roughly 10 minutes into the game on a breakaway that beat OHS goalie Riley Voracek.
Roughly 12 minutes later, Owatonna caught the Mayo defense out-of-balance and set up a goal that Waypa called “a thing of beauty.”
“It went from left to right to the middle, outside back across and we tapped it in,” he said. “It was perfect.”
Asad Ali scored the equalizer that was set up by a perfect diagonal pass from senior defender, Sam Henson, in the 23rd minute.
“We played the ball out wide to Sam and they compressed the field and he put a big diagonal ball to Asad,” Waypa said. “He did a give-and-go and came right in and scored. It was one of those where they compressed it, Sam was smart enough to put a big pass and Asad finished.”
With the score deadlocked at 1-1, neither team budged. Both had a few decent scoring chances moving forward — two of which Owatonna skied over the frame after building up to a dangerous position — and played the ball primarily on the ground.
The second half featured possession split roughly 60-40 in Mayo’s favor, but Voracek’s smart play coupled with the Huskies’ well-organized defense kept the Spartans from seriously threatening to take the lead.
UP NEXT
After traveling to Eagan on Saturday, the Huskies start next week with a home game against Austin on Tuesday at 7 p.m.