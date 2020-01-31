NORTHFIELD — No one needed to actually put pen to paper, because deep down, the players just knew it was possible.
Despite entering the new season as one of the youngest teams in the league and taking the ice under the guidance of a first-year head coach, the Owatonna girls hockey team was pegged as one of the preseason contenders to capture the Big Nine Conference crown. The Huskies had lost just two players from the 2018-19 squad that won 11 games and the program’s the ultra-talented crop of underclassman appeared poised for a breakout.
“We knew coming into the season that we were going to be one of three teams that had a really good chance to win the conference title,” Owatonna coach Tony Cloud said. “We didn’t write anything down on paper in terms of goals or anything like that. We just wanted to be competitive and when we got that taste and started seeing what was possible, the girls really responded.”
As rightfully optimistic as the Huskies were to start the season, they also knew the path to any regular season glory was going to run through Northfield — and that road reached its literal apex on Thursday night at the Northfield Ice Arena.
And when it came time for the Huskies to make a move, they didn’t hesitate.
After her team erased an early one-goal deficit by leveling the score in the middle of the second period, Owatonna’s Anna Herzog attacked the net after a deep shot from teammate Grace Wolfe and flipped a rebound past NHS goalie Maggie Malecha at the 5:29-mark of overtime to lift Owatonna to a 2-1 victory.
The electrifying win caps a wildly-successful regular season campaign and gives the Huskies 38 league points — and more importantly — a share of the Big Nine Conference championship.
It is Owatonna’s first conference title since the 2010-11 season and Northfield’s second in a row. The outcome also ends the Raiders’ long conference winning streak that spanned the equivalent of two full seasons and began after a 4-3 setback to Rochester Mayo on Jan. 6, 2018.
The ramifications of such an accomplishment are substantial for an Owatonna program that is chock full young and promising talent. All-but one player who scored at least one goal this season will be back next year and the team’s leader in total points, Ezra Oien, is just a freshman. In total, the Huskies boast 13 underclassmen or junior high students on the varsity roster.
“It is definitely is a huge motivation piece for the youth and the younger girls on the team,” Cloud said. “When you step in to the program, this is going to be the expectation. This helps the program grow and it’s fun and exciting to be able to hang a banner with this group. It’s been a crazy first year.”
The buildup to Thursday’s high-stakes confrontation began in early January when the Huskies and Raiders found themselves trending ahead of the competition near the top of the conference standings and picked up major steam when the Huskies defeated third place Faribault 6-1 on Jan. 20. From that point forward, it became a two-horse race as both teams were going to be heavily favored in their final few matchups leading up to the regular season finale.
“It was definitely intense,” Cloud said. “We were focused from the last time we saw them and everyone on the team knew what we needed to do in order to compete. A lot of the girls where asking what would happen if we tied and I said the only way we are getting our names on this title is if we win this game. There was about two-and-a-half minutes left in overtime and I can remember thinking to myself: ‘Please don’t let this end in a tie.’ That would be the worst way to go out. But we were fortunate enough to score and the celebration was awesome. There was a bunch of smiles and hugs, that’s for sure.”
ON THE ICE
The Raiders snatched a 1-0 lead exactly 4 minutes, 2 seconds after the opening face-off when Marta Sorenson beat Asia Buryska for what would prove to be the only time all game as Owatonna’s senior goalie denied 26 of the 27 total shots that came her way. She collected 15 saves in the third period and overtime combined to cap what was a stone-cold 56:29 between the pipes.
"Asia kept us in the game with some huge saves late." Cloud said. "She stepped up big."
With Owatonna's offense slowly gaining traction and Buryska keeping the Raiders off the scoreboard, Syd Hunst capitalized on a scoring opportunity that materialized after a scrum in front of the net in which just about everyone on the ice assumed that Malecha had stopped the play dead. Instead, the puck dribbled about five feet from the goal and slid into position for Hunst to fire a wrist-shot to the back of the net at the 8:28-mark.
According to Cloud, the Huskies had a few "great" scoring chances in the game's final period-and-a-half, but Owatonna was unable to cash-in and the score remained deadlocked at the end of 51 minutes of action.
In overtime, Herzog had an enticing scoring opportunity denied by Malecha about halfway through the 8-minute sudden death period before the OHS junior buried the game-winner with 2:31 remaining on the clock.
"We knew their top line has a lot of talent and being able to play three lines opposed to their two and wearing them down probably made a difference," Cloud said. "To be able to play more girls gives us the advantage."
The victory cements the Huskies' final regular season at 17-6-1 overall and 16-0 in conference play. Owatonna won its final nine Big Nine contests and fastened a 7-game winning streak that lasted exactly three weeks. Of the Huskies' six losses, five came by three or fewer goals with its lone defeat coming by any larger margin, ironically, came in a 4-0 setback to the Raiders on Dec. 17.
"It has been a special season so far," Cloud added. "Being with this group and getting to know them as an assistant last year and then gaining their trust was huge. They were capable and I think the results sort of speak for themselves. The overall team improvement has been fun to watch."
BIG PICTURE
Though nothing will become official until Sunday evening when the seeds are announced by the MSHSL, there is a good chance that Owatonna and Northfield will meet for a third time in the Section 1-AA quarterfinals on Wednesday night, which would only add another tantalizing sub-plot to what has become a fun rivalry.
As of Friday morning, Lakeville South and Farmington appear to have the top two seeds locked up. From there, Dodge County — which beat both Northfield and Owatonna during the regular season — will likely receive the No. 3 seed and host one of the three Rochester schools, leaving the 4-5 game between the Raiders and Huskies.
Owatonna 2, Northfield 1
FIRST PERIOD
N—Marta Sorenson, 4:02
SECOND PERIOD
O—Syd Hunst (Abby Vetsch, Grace Wolfe), 8:28
OVERTIME
O—Anna Herzog (Grace Wolfe, Vetsch), 5:29
Owatonna goalie: Asia Buryska (26 saves)