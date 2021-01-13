VARSITY LINEUP
106 — Hunter Simonson/Kevin Godge
113 — Breanna Subbert/Bo Bo Zwiener
120 — Open
126 — Lane Lembke
132 — Cade Christianson
138 — Keegan Bronson
145 — Sam Skillestad
152 — Alex Lea
160 — Ty Bronson
170 — Open
182 — Open
195 — Tyler Archer
220 — Dylan Ehmke/Vincent Hernandez
HWT — Open
2021 SCHEDULE
Jan. 14 — vs. United South Central, 7 p.m., Blooming Prairie
Jan. 16 — at Waseca, New Ulm, 2 p.m.
Jan. 19 — at Maple River, 6 p.m.
Jan. 21 — vs. Medford, Chatfield, 5 p.m., Hayfield
Jan. 28 — vs. NRHEG, Lake City, 5 p.m., Blooming Prairie
Feb. 4 — at Medford, 7 p.m.
Feb. 8 — vs. Triton, LARP, 5 p.m., Hayfield
Feb. 11 — at United South Central, 7 p.m.
Feb. 18 — at W-E-M/J-W-P, 7 p.m., W-E-M
Feb. 25 — at NRHEG, 7 p.m.
March 1 — vs. Maple River, 7 p.m., Hayfield
March 4 — vs. W-E-M/J-W-P, Stewartville, 5 p.m., Blooming Prairie