VARSITY LINEUP

106 — Hunter Simonson/Kevin Godge

113 — Breanna Subbert/Bo Bo Zwiener

120 — Open

126 — Lane Lembke

132 — Cade Christianson

138 — Keegan Bronson

145 — Sam Skillestad

152 — Alex Lea

160 — Ty Bronson

170 — Open

182 — Open

195 — Tyler Archer

220 — Dylan Ehmke/Vincent Hernandez

HWT — Open

2021 SCHEDULE

Jan. 14 — vs. United South Central, 7 p.m., Blooming Prairie

Jan. 16 — at Waseca, New Ulm, 2 p.m.

Jan. 19 — at Maple River, 6 p.m.

Jan. 21 — vs. Medford, Chatfield, 5 p.m., Hayfield

Jan. 28 — vs. NRHEG, Lake City, 5 p.m., Blooming Prairie

Feb. 4 — at Medford, 7 p.m.

Feb. 8 — vs. Triton, LARP, 5 p.m., Hayfield

Feb. 11 — at United South Central, 7 p.m.

Feb. 18 — at W-E-M/J-W-P, 7 p.m., W-E-M

Feb. 25 — at NRHEG, 7 p.m.

March 1 — vs. Maple River, 7 p.m., Hayfield

March 4 — vs. W-E-M/J-W-P, Stewartville, 5 p.m., Blooming Prairie

Tags

Sports Editor for the Northfield News. Also a California native looking for tips on surviving the winter and an Indiana University grad on the quest for a good breaded pork tenderloin.

Load comments