EAGAN — Mankato West and Rochester Mayo of the Big Southeast District have been selected to play at TCO Performance Center as part of the annual Vikings Prep Spotlight Games.
The contest between the Scarlets and Spartans was originally slated to be played on Sept. 27 in Mankato, meaning West will be tabbed as the “home” team for the 6 p.m. contest.
The teams have not met in three years, but will resume the matchup for the foreseeable future as Mankato West was shifted from the Blue to the Red Division in the Big Southeast this past offseason during the MSHSL's biennial realignment. Both teams compete in Class 5A as well, the Spartans in Section 1 and the Scarlets in Section 2. The last time Mayo played West was on Friday, Sept. 30 in the Scarlets' 34-0 victory.
The last time Spartans defeated the West was on Friday, Oct. 5, 2012 in a 34-30 decision.
The Mayo-West showdown is the third and final matchup of the TCO series that will also feature games between Class 6A Eden Prairie and Shakopee on Friday Sept. 20 and Chaska and Apple Valley on Friday, Sept. 27. Both games are slated to begin at 7 p.m.
Tickets will be sold at participating schools under the pricing that is used for the “hosting” teams’ home games. A limited number of walk-up tickets will be available.
“High school football is one of our greatest traditions in America,” Vikings General Manager Rick Spielman said in a press release. “The values and lessons our game teaches young people are foundations they carry on for the rest of their lives. We are proud to share our field with the next generation of football players and hope they make memories for a lifetime.”
Chaska, of course, has experience at TCO as they took on Owatonna in the Class 5A state semifinals on Saturday, Nov. 10. The Huskies won that game, 42-27.
Chaska finished 8-4 in 2018 while the Eagles ended 4-6.