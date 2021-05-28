The Owatonna Huskies' team tennis season came to an ended Thursday afternoon in Rochester with a 5-2 loss at the hands of Rochester Mayo, the No. 1 seed in Section 1AA and the No. 6 ranked team in Class AA.
Caleb Schuler picked up the Huskies' lone win during singles play in three sets (0-6, 6-4, 7-5). The duo of John Pfeifer/Daniel Meunier contributed the team's other win during doubles (6-3, 4-6, 6-3).
However, while their team season is done, the individual Section 1AA tournament will begin this coming Tuesday at Owatonna High School. Matches are set to begin at 10 a.m., though as of this writing the bracket has not yet been finalized. Seniors Lincoln Maher, Connor Whalen, Schuler and Pfeifer will look to bounce back from the loss and wrap up their high school careers on a high note.