Head coach: Isaiah Fuller (eighth season)
Last season: 10th in Big Nine; 8th in Section 1-AA
Returning letter winners: 15
Key contributors lost: Ellie Youngquist, Emily Larson and Leah Seykora
2019 recap: The youthful Huskies may not have improved their final position in the Big Nine Conference standings, but displayed a great deal of resolve and remained competitive in just about every meet. Individually, Logan Norrid continued to shine, winning the 100-yard butterfly at the Section 1-AA meet and setting a school record along the way. She also made it to state in the 200-yard IM.
Season outlook: There's no way around it: Outside of Norrid, the Huskies lack major experience and will be one of the youngest teams in the Big Nine Conference this season. According to head coach Isaiah Fuller, success will be determined less on win-loss record on more on overall development. Most of the 15 returning letter winners earned their badge in backup and reserve roles in 2019.
"Because we are so young, we are really going to focus on developing this year and getting some of our younger athletes to where we need them to be moving forward," Fuller said.
Returning talent
Logan Norrid (Butterfly, 200 IM): A foundational athlete who owns the school record in the 100-yard butterfly with an ultra-swift time of 57.68 seconds. She is the reigning section champion in the event and the defending runner-up in the 200-yard IM, clocking a 2:10 at the section meet. Norrid also finished in the top 20 at the Class AA competition in both races as a sophomore.
Margaret Jacott (Diving): Placed 15th at the Section 1-AA meet last season.
Jayna Martin: Diving
Gabriella Poole: Diving
Cheryl Smith: Backstroke, sprints
Nora Thompson: Mid-distance, sprints
Estela Fernandez: Backstroke, sprints
Claire Heyne: Breaststroke, sprints
Kate Seykora: Breaststroke, distance
Kinzie Carlson: Breaststroke, sprints
Hailey Kjersten: Backstroke, sprints
Kaitlyn Wasieleski: Distance
Anna Youngquist: Butterfly, sprints
Vanessa Gonzalez: Butterfly, sprints
Laken Meier: Butterfly, sprints
Kalleigh Malecha: Sprints
From the coach
"Staying healthy is going to be the key to success this season. With everything going on, we need to make sure we follow all of the protocols to make sure we are healthy and can compete at the end of the year .... We are very young and I think we can really show some big development at the end of the year."
Conference favorites
Fuller believes Rochester Century and Northfield will be the teams to beat in the conference, noting each program's depth at just about every spot in the lineup.
"Each year it seems they get 60 athletes out for their teams," he added.
By the numbers
5—Number of home competitions in Owatonna's first seven matches this season. In the span, from Aug. 27 and Sept. 24, the Huskies will host Rochester John Marshall, Mankato West, Mankato East, Rochester Century and Faribault. Their only away meets during that time are at Rochester Mayo on Sept. 3 and at Albert Lea on Sept. 10.