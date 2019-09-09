RELENTLESS PURSUIT: Huskies dominate every phase in rout of Raiders

NORTHFIELD — Entering Friday’s game against Northfield, the Owatonna football team didn’t really know what to expect.
Sure, the Raiders were entering the game on the heels of a 33-point loss to Rochester Mayo, but Northfield isn’t a team to be taken lightly. Long-time coach Bubba Sullivan has crafted one of the winningest programs in the Big Southeast District and has proven on multiple occasions to have an effective antidote to Owatonna’s high-flying offense. Furthermore, Memorial Field has been a house of horrors for OHS in recent years and the availability of a few key Northfield players leading up to the game added further mystery to the situation.
It didn’t take long, though, for the Huskies to discover that Northfield’s rock-solid infrastructure wasn’t going to be enough to stop them, or even slow them down.
Owatonna stuffed Northfield on 4th-and-short on the game’s opening possession, took over in great field position and proceeded to land the first punch of what would end up being a flurry of jabs, uppercuts and haymakers throughout the night.
When both teams peeled away from the handshake procession at the end of the game, it was the white-clad Huskies that stood tall after a 63-0 drubbing while the battered Raiders were left licking their wounds.
Owatonna rang up nine touchdowns, accumulated 482 yards of total offense, pitched a shutout and cruised to 2-0 after the Red Division victory.
“It’s awesome,” Owatonna senior receiver, Matt Williams, said. “We came into the Century game last week and we were a little nervous, honestly. We didn’t really know how we were going to be without Jason (Williamson) and we didn’t know how good they were going to be. I think we proved that we can get it done. Jason is probably the greatest player to ever come through here, but after two weeks we are playing pretty well.”
Northfield, meanwhile, dropped to 0-2 for the first time since 2013 and added a few more names to the already extensive injury report that includes all-district linebacker Luke Stanga and two-way lineman, David Tonjum, among others. Starting tailback Simon Dickerson left on Northfield’s opening series and didn’t return while a number of other players limped off the field after being examined by the training staff throughout the game.
The Huskies’ resounding victory on the road started simply enough with a couple of key plays within the game’s opening four minutes.
After taking over at their 40 yard line following a nice kick return by Dickerson to start the game, the Raiders pounded the ball for eight yards on its first two plays and appeared to gain a first down when Drew Woodley caught a swing pass and appeared to stretch the ball across the marker on the left sideline. The officials, though, saw things differently and placed the ball about three feet short of the first down.
Keeping its offense on the field and stepping to the line with the crowd buzzing, Blake Mellgren took a handoff and was rudely met by Gavin Rein in the backfield. Hunting in packs all night, the Owatonna defense quickly swarmed as Matt Seykora was the second defender to get his hands on the ball-carrier before Ethan Rohman and Isaac Gefre piled on. Mellgren was bullied to the grass well short of the line of scrimmage with 9 minutes, 45 seconds on the clock and Owatonna took over at midfield.
Roughly two minutes later, OHS was starring into a a 4th-and-long situation at the Northfield 27 yard line after Brayden Truelson’s pass flew just out of Carson DeKam’s range in the middle of the field.
On the next play, Truelson took the shotgun snap from Zach Wiese, looked to his left and flung a pass to Isaac Oppgard on the left sideline. Having jabbed in front of his defender, Oppegard sprung high in the air and snared the ball at the apex of his jump before falling backwards for an 11-yard gain and a first down.
Ethan Walter gobbled up the next 13 yards on the ground before Gefre burrowed his way into the end zone from two yards out to give Owatonna a 6-0 lead with 6:22 on the clock.
“For them to go for it on fourth down in that first series and for us to get the big stop obviously gave our kids a lot of momentum and a lot of confidence,” Owatonna coach Jeff Williams said after the game. “Then to be able to put that first drive together and put that first touchdown up was big. I was pleased with how our kids set the tone in the first quarter both defensively with the fourth down stand and then our ability to punch one in immediately thereafter.”
With the offense setting the tone, the Huskies’ defense completely took over, yielding just five rushing yards on 14 attempts for the remainder of the first half and forcing four three-and-outs. For the game, Owatonna surrendered just 81 rushing yards on 28 attempts (2.9 average). Northfield had no better luck through the air as a pair of quarterbacks finished 5-for-14. Seykora led the OHS defense with six tackles and one sack.
Up front, the Owatonna offensive line mauled the under-manned Raiders, opening holes for eight runners to pile up 292 rushing yards on just 40 attempts for a healthy 7.3 per-carry average.
“I think the blue collar mentality of the linemen has come due to the four years of heavy-lifting they have done and working out with each other as a group and spending that time in the weight room,” Williams said. “They have earned that with hard work.”