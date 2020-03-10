The Blooming Prairie boys basketball team is 36 minutes away from breaking a 54-year drought.
As the Awesome Blossoms attempt to qualify for their first MSHSL state tournament since 1966, the only opponent standing in their way is Hayfield.
Yes, the same Hayfield team Blooming Prairie defeated by 25 points on Friday, Dec. 20 that basically served as a launching-pad that propelled the team to a 21-3 regular season record, a second-place finish in the conference standings and a top seed for the section tournament.
Indeed, the Blossoms — who completed the season-sweep of the Vikings with 59-54 victory in early-February — will take the floor on Thursday night at 6 p.m. at the Rochester Civic Center as the favorite to represent Section 1 at the Class A state tournament.
But it won't be easy, though.
Hayfield has been on a roll lately and is a program that has enjoyed a good deal of success in recent history, qualifying for the Class AA state tournament as recently as 2013.
Entering what is easily the Blooming Prairie's biggest game in more than five decades, here are a few important things to consider in the 1 vs. 2 matchup:
The Blossoms needed a furious comeback to beat the Vikings in the second regular season matchup
In this Feb. 7 showdown, the Blossoms fell behind by as many as 12 points, but never panicked and relied on a well-balanced offense to complete the comeback in a decision that went a long way in deciding the top seed for the section tournament.
“These boys are just competitors,” BP coach Nate Piller said after the victory. “They rarely lose composure and their confidence is well-founded. They showed so much grit and so much heart. I’m so proud of how they battled in this one. This was a hard-fought game that has special meaning for both conference and section standings.”
In the game, five players scored between 8 and 11 points for the Blossoms. Drew Kittelson drilled a critical 3-pointer in the first half, but scored nine of his team-high 11 points after the break. Gabe Hagen also did most of his damage after intermission by scoring seven of his 10 points in the final 18 minutes.
Hayfield’s Ethan Slaathaug led all scorers with 24 points, including a 9-for-11 effort from the free throw line. As a team, the Vikings finished 13 of 16 from the stripe.
Slaathaug is one of the top scorers in all of southern Minnesota at 23.1 points per game and containing him will obviously be a major challenge for the Blossoms on Thursday.
Luke Dudycha is a big matchup problem — literally
Standing a legitimate 6-foot-7, Hayfield’s senior center Luke Dudycha possesses rare size for a small-school program, and though he’s had some games where he’s disappeared from a raw numbers standpoint, his presence is undoubtedly felt every time he takes the floor.
Coming off a 16-point, 11-rebound, 3-assist performance in his previous outing, Dudycha is averaging 13.3 points and a team-high 8.3 rebounds per game. In his two previous contests against the Blossoms, his numbers are eerily similar, finishing with 10 points, nine rebounds and two blocks in the first game and 10 points, 10 rebounds and one block in the second.
The Blossoms’ Gabe Hagen stands roughly 6-foot-4 and weighs 250 pounds and will almost certainly be tasked with checking Dudycha on every possession. From a pure physical standpoint, the BP senior is probably the strongest player in the Gopher Conference and is more than capable of guarding him one-on-one.
Hayfield’s offense is operating at full-throttle
The Vikings will take a nine-game winning streak into the contest and have elevated their production to another plateau over the last month. Since squeaking out a 56-55 win over United South Central on Feb. 11, the Vikings are putting up 72.1 points per game in their last seven contests, which is out-pacing their season average by a little more than five points per night.
In the stretch, Hayfield has scored no fewer than 60 points and topped 70-plus on three occasions. With Slaathaug providing a rock-solid foundation — scoring between 20 and 29 points in each game — the Vikings have defeated a pair of 20-win teams in the streak, the most recent coming in a 68-60 win over No. 3-seeded Randolph in the section semifinals.
Blooming Prairie went bananas in their first win over Hayfield
After building a modest 26-22 halftime lead, the Awesome Blossoms exploded in the game’s final 18 minutes and out-scored the Vikings 39-18 in the span to secure the 65-40 victory. Being that BP deploys a style that limits possessions for both teams, the 2.1 points-per-minute pace in the second half jumps off the page.
Basically, they couldn't miss.
Blooming Prairie finished a blistering 64% from the field — connecting on 27 of 42 shots overall — and drilled 6 of 10 attempts from beyond the arc.
Five players scored at least eight points with Kaden Thomas leading the way with 18 points in a team-high 34 minutes. Gabe Hagen sniffed a triple-double and ultimately finished with 12 points, nine rebounds, seven assists and three steals.
And the list goes on and on.
Isaac Ille produced 10 points, five assists and four steals while currently-injured forward Karson Vigeland added eight points and eight rebounds.
Number crunch
QRF rankings: According to the latest Quality Rating Formula published by Minnesota-Scores.net, the Blossoms stand 8th of 157 teams in Class A while the Vikings are 16th.
The QRF is a data-based system of rankings teams that utilizes on a number of objective factors with the heaviest being quality and classification of opponent. Put simply, beating teams above .500 in your classification is good while beating a team in a higher classification with an above .500 record is even better. Though relatively similar in enrollment to each opponent, Blooming Prairie was rewarded by compiling a 10-1 record against Class AA opponents. Hayfield went 7-0 against Class AA teams.
The QRF does not, however, take into account margin of victory or other factors that can directly-effect an outcome of a game such as injuries. Still, it's a great way to get a snapshot of where teams stand within the greater landscape of the state.
Quality opponents: Being that they are housed in the same conference, the only separation between the Blossoms and Vikings when it comes to strength of schedule comes in the nonconference.
Not counting the postseason, BP's out-of-league opponents combined for a .466 winning-percentage and with the average record of all nine teams being 13-14. Goodhue (21-6) was probably the Blossoms' toughest opponent of the bunch. Blooming Prairie held the Wildcats to a season-low scoring output but came up short, 40-34, in a game played at the Target Center in Minneapolis.
Hayfield endured a tougher nonconference slate and played teams with a combined .506 winning-percentage, and that includes a Mabel-Canton squad that finished 3-24. Section 2-A finalist, Springfield (26-3), was the Vikings' greatest challenge outside of the Gopher Conference. In that game, they lost 82-74 on a neutral court in Rochester.
Enrollment glance: After seeing a slow, but steady, decline in 9-12 enrollment, Hayfield was bumped down a classification before the 2017-18 season and currently stands as the eighth-largest school in Class A with 191 students, just slightly larger than Blooming Prairie's 188.
It should also be noted that Goodhue saw an increase of nearly 10% in its student body and was elevated to Class AA this past off-season. The Wildcats had previously been one of the top contenders in Section 1-A over the previous decade.