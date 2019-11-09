Blossoms flex muscles in 42-20 victory over Springfield in state quarters

JANESVILLE — With just three other teams standing, the Blooming Prairie football team is running out of opponents to beat up.
Rolling up a four-touchdown advantage by halftime and holding strong in the second half, the Awesome Blossoms punched their ticket to U.S. Bank Stadium with a 42-20 victory over previously undefeated Springfield on Saturday afternoon in a Class A state quarterfinal contest played at J-W-P High School.
Blooming Prairie’s next stop will be in Minneapolis where it will play Ada-Borup on Saturday at 11:30 a.m. with the winner moving on to the Prep Bowl. The Cougars (10-1) — whose only loss during the regular season came against currently undefeated Barnesville of Class AA — defeated Section 6-A champion, Underwood, 20-8 in their quarterfinal game. Ada-Borup hails from Section 8 and will bring a 10-game winning streak into next Saturday’s showdown at the home of the Minnesota Vikings.
Against the Tigers, Blooming Prairie’s Kaden Thomas — the leading passer in Class A — spun another four touchdown passes and helped the Blossoms build a 35-7 lead heading into the break. Thomas completed two touchdowns apiece to Gabe Hagen and Alex Baldwin and finished with 288 yards on 22 of 27 passing.
Matthew Pryor — who scored a pair of touchdowns and gobbled up a team-high 130 rushing yards — got the scoring started on the Blossoms’ opening drive with a 1-yard plunge to help make it 7-0 at the 9:15-mark. The Blossoms added a pair of touchdowns in the final 5:20 minutes of the quarter — one on a Thomas-to-Hagen pass and another on a short Pryor run — and snatched a 21-0 lead after the first quarter.
Springfield showed signs of life to start the second and pulled within 14 points on a long touchdown run by Decker Scheffler before Baldwin hauled-in back-to-back touchdown passes late in the second quarter.
The Tigers, though, refused to go quietly into the offseason and found pay dirt on another long to touchdown, this one an 80-yard reception by Mason Rummel, and made it a three-score game early in the fourth.
Blooming Prairie provided the counter-punch roughly four minutes later and all-but sealed the victory when Thomas found Hagen from 62 yards out to make it 42-14.
Springfield scored on the last play of the game to cement the final score.
BLOOMING PRAIRIE 42, SPRINGFIELD 20
FIRST QUARTER
BP—Matthew Pryor 1 run (Colin Jordison kick)
BP—Gabe Hagen 4 pass from Kaden Thomas (Jordison kick)
BP—Pryor 1 run (Jordison kick)
SECOND QUARTER
S—Decker Scheffler 74 run (Mark Peschges kick)
BP—Alex Baldwin 38 pass from Thomas (Jordison kick)
BP—Baldwin 15 pass from Thomas (Jordison kick)
FOURTH QUARTER
S—Scheffler 80 pass from Mason Rummel (Peschges kick)
BP—Hagen 62 pass from Thomas (Jordison kick)
S—Ivan Hovland 5 pass from Scheffler (no attempt)