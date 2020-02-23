ROCHESTER — Possessing blue-chip college prospects in only a small piece in measuring a wrestling program’s overall well-being.
Sure, Owatonna has churned out its share of high-level, college-bound athletes — most recently Brandon Moen, Peyton Robb and Cade King — but like all of the state's top teams, it’s the guys that aren’t ranked in the top 10 or amassing record-breaking statistics that have set the Huskies apart.
On Friday and Saturday at annual section individual tournament at the Mayo Civic Center, Owatonna sent as many grapplers to the state tournament as the team that finished seventh in the 11-team Big Nine Conference, but zoom-out just a tad, and it becomes crystal clear that the similarities between OHS and just about every other team in Section 1-AAA is substantial.
Headlined by a trio of gold medals, OHS pushed four total wrestlers to the MSHSL Class AAA state tournament in St. Paul and another four earned bronze. Overall, 12 of the 14 weight divisions featured an Owatonna individual perched in one of the top four spots on the final podium.
“That’s a pretty impressive performance,” fourth-year head coach Adam Woitalla admitted. “All-in-all we are so proud of how our kids battled and competed and they have focused on improving every single day and you have seen the growth from day one until now in this tournament. We have to give credit to the kids for trusting the process and believing in it and believing in each other. It was good to see a lot of this stuff paid off today.”
The Huskies’ overall balance was also on full display as its three section champions came equally spread throughout the lineup as Cael Robb (106), Landen Johnson (152) and Isaiah Noeldner (285) each finished undefeated. YJ Evillard also punched his ticket to the Xcel energy Centre by finishing second in the small, but stacked 120-pound bracket.
Champion: Cael Robb (36-6), freshman, 106 lbs.
Standing tall at the top of the section podium was one of Robb’s chief goals as he entered his second year with the Huskies, which was basically an extension of a super-productive off-season that included competing in a number of high-profile tournaments while training at Pinnacle Wrestling School in the Twin Cities.
“For sure,” Robb said when asked of his goal from the beginning of the season was to win the section championship. “During the offseason I trained and went to big tournaments and then in the fall I was just thinking state tournament, state tournament, state tournament and progression. I want to get one percent better every day. I want to work hard in the practice room and all those things will come.”
Moving forward, Robb enters a 106-pound state bracket that features a few front-runners at the top — including Lakeville North’s Jore Volk and Landon Robideau of St. Michael-Albertville — but is as wide open as any division in Class AAA. The freshman is one of just three OHS wrestlers to be ranked in every individual state poll this season and has tangled with each of the top-flight guys in the state bracket.
Basically, Robb has as good a chance as anyone to be wrestling deep into Day 2 next Saturday in St. Paul.
“I obviously want to win state,” he said. “But mainly I just want to go out there and do the best I can. I want to win the whole thing or place and show the people I deserve this. It’s one match at a time.”
After being thrust into the lineup late last season and making an eye-opening run all the way to the third place in the section tournament, Robb entered this year's competition seeded first and ranked ninth in the state.
Champion: Landen Johnson (42-1), sophomore, 152 lbs.
Johnson unintentionally added a speck of drama to his final match, but the top-ranked sophomore largely bullied his way to a title while senior Isaiah Noeldner stayed true to his top seed by taking down all challengers at heavyweight.
After winning his first two matches by fall and technical fall, respectively, Johnson came out ultra-aggressive against No. 4-ranked Caleb Talamantes and his skilled Albert Lea opponent countered by catching him off-balance and tilting him to his back.
Though just about every Owatonna supporter had their hearts pounding as Talamantes rang up five unanswered points in the first period, Woitalla came to find out that his 152-pound hammer wasn’t even fazed.
“He forced the position and ended up giving some back points,” Woitalla said of Johnson’s early-round struggles against Talamantes. “But he never panics. He walked off that match and I said ‘you had me scared’ and he was like ‘coach, I knew I wasn’t going to get pinned.’ That’s what he said: ‘I got this.’”
Shaking off a slow start that was eerily reminiscent of the 5-0 hole he dug against Talamantes earlier this season, Johnson went to work late in the opening period, slipping away for an escape to get on the board before drawing within a single move at 5-3 with a takedown at the buzzer. In the second, he secured three back points of his own to grab the lead before nearly pinning Talamantes in the third and polished off a 9-0 surge with three near-fall points in what ultimately transformed into a 9-6 victory.
Champion: Isaiah Noeldner (33-7), senior, 285 lbs.
Owatonna’s second-highest-ranked grappler, Noeldner, snapped a 3-3 deadlock in the championship round by snatching Zander Rusert’s leg and finishing the move by sweeping his open ankle and landing on top for the takedown. He added an escape to start the third to solidify the 6-3 victory.
Noeldner — who has handed Rusert half of his four losses this season — won his first two matches by fall and will be making his first trip to state as an individual.
Second place: YJ Evillard (23-8), sophomore, 120 lbs.
Competing in a bracket where half of the six individuals began the weekend ranked within the top 10, No. 8 YJ Evillard punched his ticket by pulling off a minor upset in the championship semifinals by defeating No. 7 Jake Messner 5-4. Messner came into the weekend as one of the leaders in the state in overall wins with 42.
In the championship finals, Evillard ran into second-ranked buzz-saw Ryan Henningson of Winona and lost by 10-2 major decision, but was not forced into a true second place match and was able to relax even after suffering just his eight defeat of the season.
Evillard, who put together a breakout season in which he emerged from unranked to Class AAA medal-contender, will be making his first trip to state.
Third place: Owen Thorn (113), Jacob Reinardy (138), Matt Seykora (170), Ethan Stockwell (182)
Thorn and Reinardy stayed true to their seeds and did not earn a wrestle-back while Seykora and Stockwell were unable to advance via true second place matches.
Thorn won three of his five bouts and capped the tournament with a major decision over Evan Maurud in the third-place round.
Though technically ranked ahead of second-seeded Connor Higgins, Reinardy received the No. 3 seed and finished with a 3-1 record at the event after coming up short against the talented Rochester John Marshall senior in the championship semifinals.
Reinardy rebounded with back-to-back victories to cap the day, the first by fall and the second by major decision. Higgins entered the tournament unranked, but sporting an impressive 27-6 record.
Seykora suffered a rare loss by fall against section favorite Josh Oathoudt of Faribault in the championship round and slid to the do-or-die second place match against No. 8-ranked Chase Vought. The pair started with a couple exciting scrambles and battled for position throughout the opening period, but Vought scored points in flurries and pulled away for a 9-2 victory.
Stockwell tangled with a much shorter, and seemingly lighter, opponent in his second place bout and stitched together three consecutive points to erase a 5-0 deficit before ultimately coming up short against Winona's Andrew Meyer, 13-5.
NOTES
Adam Woitalla was named the Section 1-AAA Coach of the Year for the second time in the last four years. He shared the award with former co-head coach Scott Seykora in 2017...The Class AAA individual state tournament will take place on Friday and Saturday at various times...Kannin Hable tied all wrestlers with three pins while Kaden Nelson's 18 points against Garrin Wilson was the most by any single individual all weekend.